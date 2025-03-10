S&P/TSX composite drops 300 points, U.S. stocks also start the week down

Canada’s main stock index was down more than 300 points in morning trading as fears continue to linger amid U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariffs, while U.S. stock markets were also lower.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 308.86 points at 24,449.90 in morning trading on Monday.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 404.94 points at 42,388.34. The S&P 500 index was down 111.61 points at 5,658.59, while the Nasdaq composite was down 621.17 points at 17,597.81.

The Canadian dollar traded for 69.36 cents US compared with 69.35 cents US on Friday.

The April crude oil contract was down 38 cents at US$66.66 per barrel and the April natural gas contract was up six cents at US$4.46 per mmBTU.

The April gold contract was down US$1.60 at US$2,912.5 an ounce and the May copper contract was down four cents at US$4.66 a pound.