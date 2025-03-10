Suspect sought in alleged sex assault on TTC bus

Toronto police have released images of a suspect they’re trying to identify after an alleged sex assault on a TTC bus.

Officers were called to Finch Station on Friday, March 7 at around 5:00 p.m. after reports of a sex assault.

Investigators say a female passenger boarded a bus at the station and sat down in the rear of the vehicle.

A man sat beside her, and allegedly sexually assaulted her before exiting the bus and fleeing southbound on Yonge Street at Athabaska Avenue.

The suspect is described as 50 to 60 years old with a medium build and moustache.

He was wearing a black baseball cap, a black jacket with hood up, blue jeans, brown boots with red laces, black sunglasses, and gold rings.

A suspect in a sex assault on a TTC bus at Finch Station. Toronto Police.