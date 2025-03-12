Formula 1 in 2025: How to watch the Australian Grand Prix on TV and what to know

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands attends the F1 75 Live launch event at the O2 arena in London, Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Get ready for the Australian Grand Prix with a guide that tells you everything you need to know about how to watch the year’s first Formula 1 race, what the schedule is and more:

How to watch the Australian Grand Prix on TV

— In the U.S., ESPN.

Other countries are listed here.

What is the Australian Grand Prix schedule?

— March 14: First and second practice sessions.

— March 15: Third practice and qualifying.

— March 16: The Australian Grand Prix.

Where is the Australian Grand Prix taking place?

The Albert Park Grand Prix Circuit is laid out around a lake in Melbourne’s inner suburbs and uses roads which are open to the public for the remainder of the year. It’s a relatively fast track but overtaking is often difficult. This will be the first time since 2019 Australia hosts the season-opening race. The 2020 Australian GP was cancelled two hours before the scheduled season-opening racing weekend because of the COVID-19 pandemic. One of the lowlights of Max Verstappen’s 2024 world championship season was at Melbourne Park, where he went out in the fourth lap of the race with a fiery mechanical failure.

What do I need to know about F1 and the Australian Grand Prix?

Get caught up:

Key stats at Albert Park

5 — Verstappen is targeting a fifth world title in a row. Only three other drivers — including Lewis Hamilton — have won five titles. Of those, only Michael Schumacher won five consecutively.

8 — Hamilton is aiming to win a record-breaking eighth title after joining his new team, Ferrari.

24 – The Australian Grand Prix kicks off a 24-race schedule, matching the record set last year for the longest F1 season.

What was said in preseason testing?

“I am really enjoying the car. We’re slowly bonding, I think.” — Lewis Hamilton shares positive impressions of his Ferrari SF-25.

“It is difficult to tell where everyone’s pace is, so there is still a bit of work to do for us.” — Max Verstappen admits he and Red Bull aren’t sure where they stand compared with rival teams.

