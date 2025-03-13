BC Hydro bans Tesla from charger rebate program as B.C. ramps up tariff response

A Tesla charging centre is pictured in Squamish, B.C., June, 1, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

By The Canadian Press

Posted March 13, 2025 12:57 pm.

Last Updated March 13, 2025 2:40 pm.

VANCOUVER — British Columbia is ramping up its response to the trade war with the United States, with BC Hydro banning Tesla products from its electric vehicle rebate program and the government tabling legislation to combat the tariff threats.

BC Hydro says on its website that the change would cover Tesla chargers, batteries and inverters and is part of the government’s move to give preference to Canadian goods and exclude U.S. ones from rebates if practical.

The Crown corporation says the exclusion became effective on Wednesday, but Tesla products that were purchased or received pre-approval for rebates before then are still qualified.

B.C. Attorney General Niki Sharma has meanwhile tabled a bill she says gives the government the means to quickly respond to the “unprecedented threats” from the United States.

She says they include tools to reduce or eliminate interprovincial trade barriers, make directives about public-sector procurement and allow the government to impose charges on vehicles using B.C. infrastructure, such as highways and ferries.

Sharma says the proposed legislation would also provide “broad, flexible power” to address challenges “arising from the actions of a foreign jurisdiction.”

She says the legislation comes with a sunset clause, repealing it on May 28, 2027.

“Mr. Speaker, we didn’t ask for this trade war, but we will fight for B.C.’s economy, we will fight for B.C.’s workers, and we will fight for this province with every tool that we have,” she said in the legislature.

Earlier this month Premier David Eby said the new law would provide the ability to levy fees on U.S. trucks travelling through the province to Alaska.

BC Hydro’s rebate program covers up to 50 per cent of the purchase cost and installation of a home charger, up to a maximum of $350.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has been closely associated with the Trump administration.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 13, 2025.

The Canadian Press

