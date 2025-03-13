Mark Carney set to name cabinet ministers at Friday morning ceremony

Canada is set to have a new Prime Minister. Mark Carney will be sworn in as our country's new leader on Friday. Our Parliament Hill correspondent Glen McGregor on what's on the agenda for the historic day.

By Sarah Ritchie, The Canadian Press; and News Staff

Posted March 13, 2025 12:46 pm.

Last Updated March 13, 2025 1:07 pm.

Mark Carney will reveal the makeup of his cabinet on Friday morning, a collection of Liberal ministers who will see Canada through the next election.

The swearing-in ceremony for Carney’s government is set for 11 a.m. at Rideau Hall.

It is widely expected that the new cabinet table will have fewer seats than the 37 under Justin Trudeau.

Seven ministers in the current cabinet have said they won’t run in the next election, including Justice Minister Arif Virani and Agriculture Minister Lawrence MacAulay.

The core team which has played a key role in the trade war with the U.S. is planning to seek re-election, including Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly, Industry Minister François-Philippe Champagne, Finance Minister Dominic LeBlanc and Public Safety Minister David McGuinty.

The newly elected Liberal leader will need to weigh whether to give a ministerial role to two of his leadership rivals, former ministers Chrystia Freeland and Karina Gould.

Carney has promised a “seamless” and “quick” transition. He has already been meeting with senior officials, including Canada’s chief of defence staff, PMO staff and Canada’s ambassador to the U.S.

He is widely expected to call an election before Parliament resumes on March 24, but cannot do that until he has been sworn in.

Carney, who has never been elected, has not said which riding he intends to seek election for a seat.

With files from John Marchesan, CityNews

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Police arrest 2 men in alleged Pickering murder plot hours after Scarborough pub mass shooting

One day after a mass shooting took place inside a pub in Scarborough, Toronto police arrested and charged two men who were allegedly plotting a murder in Pickering. In court documents obtained by CityNews,...

1h ago

Ontario measles cases more than double over past two weeks; hospitalizations up

Ontario is seeing a massive surge in measles cases as an ongoing outbreak spreads in the province among mostly unvaccinated people. Public Health Ontario is reporting 372 total cases since an outbreak...

1h ago

Toronto doubling the number of speed cameras on city streets

The City of Toronto is in the process of doubling the number of speed cameras on city streets, from 75 to 150 cameras. Transportation Services Manager Barbara Gray confirmed to 680 NewsRadio that installation...

6m ago

Police arrest second suspect in 2024 Vaughan homicide

York Regional Police have arrested a second suspect after a Vaughan man was shot on his driveway last summer and later died in hospital. Officers were called to a home near Islington Avenue and Kiloran...

1h ago

Top Stories

Police arrest 2 men in alleged Pickering murder plot hours after Scarborough pub mass shooting

One day after a mass shooting took place inside a pub in Scarborough, Toronto police arrested and charged two men who were allegedly plotting a murder in Pickering. In court documents obtained by CityNews,...

1h ago

Ontario measles cases more than double over past two weeks; hospitalizations up

Ontario is seeing a massive surge in measles cases as an ongoing outbreak spreads in the province among mostly unvaccinated people. Public Health Ontario is reporting 372 total cases since an outbreak...

1h ago

Toronto doubling the number of speed cameras on city streets

The City of Toronto is in the process of doubling the number of speed cameras on city streets, from 75 to 150 cameras. Transportation Services Manager Barbara Gray confirmed to 680 NewsRadio that installation...

6m ago

Police arrest second suspect in 2024 Vaughan homicide

York Regional Police have arrested a second suspect after a Vaughan man was shot on his driveway last summer and later died in hospital. Officers were called to a home near Islington Avenue and Kiloran...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:12
Toronto ferry service to no longer be run by Parks and Recreation Department

A new report on Toronto's ferry service says on busy days the route is the 4th busiest in the country. The report says the service should be run by the Fleet Management Department and not Parks and Recreation.

21h ago

1:18
Carney hoping to meet with Trump to settle trade disputes

Incoming Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said he's hoping to speak with U.S. President Donald Trump to settle ongoing trade and tariff issues. Carney made the comments while speaking to steel workers in Hamilton.
2:53
'Let's stop this': Ford pushes for trade truce with America

Ontario Premier Doug Ford is preparing for his trip to Washington to meet with key members of President Donald Trump's administration. Ford says wants to see the trade war stop before American and Canadian consumers get hurt.
1:15
‘We need to fight back’: Canada announces retaliatory tariffs against Trump

Canada’s government announced $29.8 billion in retaliatory tariffs in response to the 25 per cent steel and aluminum tariffs that U.S. President Donald Trump has leveled.
1:43
Explosion and fire guts Brampton home

A Brampton home has been gutted following a two-alarm fire that officials believe may have started with an early morning explosion. Michelle Mackey reports.
More Videos