Eight people are facing criminal charges after a police investigation into thefts of high-end vehicles from hotel lots in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA).

Halton police say the investigation dubbed Project Mulligan identified an alleged organized group of auto thieves that targeted vehicles mainly in Halton and Peel regions.

It began when police noticed an increase in vehicle thefts from hotel lots in Oakville and Burlington last fall.

Police say officers found locations where the stolen vehicles were stored, loaded and transferred to shipping points in the GTA and Montreal.

They say the suspects are believed to be responsible for more than 75 vehicle thefts since September and police have recovered 18 of those vehicles, including two that were found inside shipping containers at the Port of Montreal.

Eight suspects, ranging in age from 22 to 34, have been charged with a total of 90 criminal offences that include vehicle theft, possession of property obtained by crime and trafficking stolen property.

All accused were held in custody pending their respective bail hearings.

Police say three of the suspects were on prior forms of release for similar criminal offences at the time of their arrest.

They say two of those suspects have been denied bail and will remain in custody as they await trial.