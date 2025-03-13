Eight charged after dozens of cars stolen from Toronto-area hotel parking lots

A Halton Regional Police vehicle is shown in Oakville. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Richard Buchan

By The Canadian Press

Posted March 13, 2025 1:08 pm.

Eight people are facing criminal charges after a police investigation into thefts of high-end vehicles from hotel lots in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA).

Halton police say the investigation dubbed Project Mulligan identified an alleged organized group of auto thieves that targeted vehicles mainly in Halton and Peel regions.

It began when police noticed an increase in vehicle thefts from hotel lots in Oakville and Burlington last fall.

Police say officers found locations where the stolen vehicles were stored, loaded and transferred to shipping points in the GTA and Montreal.

They say the suspects are believed to be responsible for more than 75 vehicle thefts since September and police have recovered 18 of those vehicles, including two that were found inside shipping containers at the Port of Montreal.

Eight suspects, ranging in age from 22 to 34, have been charged with a total of 90 criminal offences that include vehicle theft, possession of property obtained by crime and trafficking stolen property.

All accused were held in custody pending their respective bail hearings.

Police say three of the suspects were on prior forms of release for similar criminal offences at the time of their arrest.

They say two of those suspects have been denied bail and will remain in custody as they await trial.

Top Stories

Police arrest 2 men in alleged Pickering murder plot hours after Scarborough pub mass shooting

One day after a mass shooting took place inside a pub in Scarborough, Toronto police arrested and charged two men who were allegedly plotting a murder in Pickering. In court documents obtained by CityNews,...

1h ago

Ontario measles cases more than double over past two weeks; hospitalizations up

Ontario is seeing a massive surge in measles cases as an ongoing outbreak spreads in the province among mostly unvaccinated people. Public Health Ontario is reporting 372 total cases since an outbreak...

1h ago

Toronto doubling the number of speed cameras on city streets

The City of Toronto is in the process of doubling the number of speed cameras on city streets, from 75 to 150 cameras. Transportation Services Manager Barbara Gray confirmed to 680 NewsRadio that installation...

6m ago

Mark Carney set to name cabinet ministers at Friday morning ceremony

Mark Carney will reveal the makeup of his cabinet on Friday morning, a collection of Liberal ministers who will see Canada through the next election. The swearing-in ceremony for Carney's government...

1h ago

