Health Minister Mark Holland not running in upcoming election

OTTAWA — Health Minister Mark Holland says he will not run in the coming federal election.

The member of Parliament for Ajax said in a social media post Thursday that “it’s time to go home.”

See my statement below: pic.twitter.com/WigPcW83BR — Mark Holland (@markhollandlib) March 13, 2025

Holland was first elected in 2004, served until 2011 and was re-elected in 2015.

Prime minister-designate Mark Carney and his new cabinet will be sworn in Friday.

The swearing-in ceremony is set for 11 a.m. at Rideau Hall.

It is widely expected that the new cabinet table will have fewer seats than the 37 under Justin Trudeau.