Montreal adds police patrols, limits loitering to boost sense of security in metro

Montreal officials say they're temporarily boosting security patrols and cracking down on loitering in the city's metro system in order to increase transit users' sense of security. A man wheels his bicycle through a metro station in Montreal, Sunday, April 16, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

By The Canadian Press

Posted March 13, 2025 1:39 pm.

Last Updated March 13, 2025 2:26 pm.

MONTREAL — Montreal is increasing police patrols and cracking down on loitering in the metro system in response to a massive rise in the number of people struggling with drug addiction and mental illness in the transit network.

Officials with the city’s transit agency — Société de transport de Montréal — said today they’ll fence off problematic gathering places in metro stations and implement an “obligation of movement” policy until April 30.

The measures come after the president of the agency’s board of directors said last month that the metro network has become a “shelter of last resort” for vulnerable people who have slipped through the cracks of the social safety system.

Éric Alan Caldwell said the skyrocketing number of people struggling with drug addiction and mental illness in the stations has led to a decreasing sense of security among users and employees, as well as a hike in complaints regarding safety, incivilities and drug use.

As part of today’s announcement, the city said it will keep open until the end of April two warming centres where people without shelter can stay out of the cold.

The transit agency says it will restrict access inside nine metro stations in areas that have become “tension points” due to cleanliness issues, criminality and drug use.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 13, 2025.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Police arrest 2 men in alleged Pickering murder plot hours after Scarborough pub mass shooting

One day after a mass shooting took place inside a pub in Scarborough, Toronto police arrested and charged two men who were allegedly plotting a murder in Pickering. In court documents obtained by CityNews,...

1h ago

Ontario measles cases more than double over past two weeks; hospitalizations up

Ontario is seeing a massive surge in measles cases as an ongoing outbreak spreads in the province among mostly unvaccinated people. Public Health Ontario is reporting 372 total cases since an outbreak...

1h ago

Toronto doubling the number of speed cameras on city streets

The City of Toronto is in the process of doubling the number of speed cameras on city streets, from 75 to 150 cameras. Transportation Services Manager Barbara Gray confirmed to 680 NewsRadio that installation...

5m ago

Mark Carney set to name cabinet ministers at Friday morning ceremony

Mark Carney will reveal the makeup of his cabinet on Friday morning, a collection of Liberal ministers who will see Canada through the next election. The swearing-in ceremony for Carney's government...

1h ago

Top Stories

Police arrest 2 men in alleged Pickering murder plot hours after Scarborough pub mass shooting

One day after a mass shooting took place inside a pub in Scarborough, Toronto police arrested and charged two men who were allegedly plotting a murder in Pickering. In court documents obtained by CityNews,...

1h ago

Ontario measles cases more than double over past two weeks; hospitalizations up

Ontario is seeing a massive surge in measles cases as an ongoing outbreak spreads in the province among mostly unvaccinated people. Public Health Ontario is reporting 372 total cases since an outbreak...

1h ago

Toronto doubling the number of speed cameras on city streets

The City of Toronto is in the process of doubling the number of speed cameras on city streets, from 75 to 150 cameras. Transportation Services Manager Barbara Gray confirmed to 680 NewsRadio that installation...

5m ago

Mark Carney set to name cabinet ministers at Friday morning ceremony

Mark Carney will reveal the makeup of his cabinet on Friday morning, a collection of Liberal ministers who will see Canada through the next election. The swearing-in ceremony for Carney's government...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:12
Toronto ferry service to no longer be run by Parks and Recreation Department

A new report on Toronto's ferry service says on busy days the route is the 4th busiest in the country. The report says the service should be run by the Fleet Management Department and not Parks and Recreation.

21h ago

1:18
Carney hoping to meet with Trump to settle trade disputes

Incoming Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said he's hoping to speak with U.S. President Donald Trump to settle ongoing trade and tariff issues. Carney made the comments while speaking to steel workers in Hamilton.
2:53
'Let's stop this': Ford pushes for trade truce with America

Ontario Premier Doug Ford is preparing for his trip to Washington to meet with key members of President Donald Trump's administration. Ford says wants to see the trade war stop before American and Canadian consumers get hurt.
1:15
‘We need to fight back’: Canada announces retaliatory tariffs against Trump

Canada’s government announced $29.8 billion in retaliatory tariffs in response to the 25 per cent steel and aluminum tariffs that U.S. President Donald Trump has leveled.
1:43
Explosion and fire guts Brampton home

A Brampton home has been gutted following a two-alarm fire that officials believe may have started with an early morning explosion. Michelle Mackey reports.
More Videos