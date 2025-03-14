Man, 2 youths arrested after Etobicoke carjacking, replica gun recovered

A replica handgun allegedly used during a carjacking in Etobicoke. Toronto Police

By Michael Talbot

Posted March 14, 2025 1:49 pm.

Toronto police have arrested three suspects, a man and two male youths, after an investigation into an Etobicoke carjacking.

Officers were called to the Finch Avenue West and Martin Grove Road area on Wednesday, March 12, at around 6:38 p.m.

Investigators say the victim parked and exited their vehicle in the area, and was approached by three male suspects who arrived in a Toyota Rav 4 that they parked nearby.

“The suspects produced a handgun and a hammer while making a demand for the keys,” a police release explains. “Two suspects drove away in the victim’s vehicle with the Rav 4 in tandem.”

Police say they were able to track the stolen vehicle to the Sheppard Avenue East and Don Mills Road area, where officers conducted a high-risk takedown that resulted in the arrests of three people and the seizure of a hammer and a replica handgun.

A man, aged 18, and two youths, aged 16 and 17, are all facing a variety of robbery and weapons charges.

