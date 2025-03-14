Man, 21, wanted for alleged multiple sexual assaults in East York

Toronto police are searching for a 21-year-old man in connection with a sexual assault investigation.

Investigators were called to the Donlands Avenue and O’Connor Drive area just after 11:30 p.m. on March 12 for reports that someone had been assaulted.

Police say the victim claims a man held them against their will and also sexually assaulted them on several occasions between March 8 and March 12.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Balin Scott of no fixed address. He’s wanted on three counts of sexual assault, assault, forcible confinement, theft under $5,000, and two counts of failing to comply with a probation order.