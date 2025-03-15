Prime Minister Mark Carney to visit France, U.K. for first foreign trip

Prime Minister Mark Carney holds a press conference following a swearing in ceremony at Rideau Hall in Ottawa on Friday, March 14, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

By The Canadian Press

Posted March 15, 2025 6:00 am.

Last Updated March 15, 2025 7:55 am.

OTTAWA — Mark Carney will make his first foray on the world stage as Canada’s 24th prime minister on a trip to France and the U.K. in coming days.

He has no plan yet to visit the United States.

Carney says he was invited by French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer for visits to reinforce historical relationships and discuss trade and security.

Carney says he looks forward to speaking with U.S. President Donald Trump at the “appropriate moment.”

He was sworn in to succeed Justin Trudeau at a ceremony at Rideau Hall Friday, along with a leaner Liberal cabinet as an election call is expected soon.

In his first press conference as prime minister, Carney said his government will focus on growing the economy, making life more affordable and making the country more secure.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 15, 2025.

The Canadian Press

