Scarborough pub ‘heartbroken’ over shooting that injured 12 people a week ago

The owners of a Scarborough pub in which 12 people were injured during a brazen shooting a week ago say they are “heartbroken” by what took place during the opening night of the restaurant.

In an Instagram post on Saturday, Piper Arms – Scarborough Town Centre said they are relieved no lives were lost in the shooting and are fully cooperating with investigators.

“We are heartbroken over what happened at our Scarborough Town Centre location on what was supposed to be a special opening night for our team and the community,” the post states.

“This kind of violence has no place in our community. Piper Arms has always been about bringing people together, and we are committed to creating a welcoming and safe space for everyone.”

Instagram post from owners of Piper Arms pub that was the scene of a shooting on March 7, 2025 that injured 12 people. INSTAGRAM

Police say three masked suspects walked into the pub just after 10:40 p.m. on March 7 and opened fire “indiscriminately” on people who were gathered there, injuring 12 people, including seven who suffered non-life threatening gunshot wounds.

Investigators have yet to provide any suspect descriptions, saying only that one of them was armed with an assault rifle while the other two had handguns and that the group fled the scene in a vehicle.

The motive for the shooting remains unclear. While there have been suggestions that it is linked to a rise in tow-truck violence across the GTA, investigators have not ruled out a possible connection but have yet to confirm any link.

The mass shooting was the worst Toronto has seen since July 2018, when a lone gunman opened fire on Danforth Avenue, taking the lives of two young women while injuring 13 others.