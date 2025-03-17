Prosecutors say Minnesota man accused of hiding stolen ruby slippers from ‘The Wizard of Oz’ is dead

FILE - The original ruby slippers worn by Judy Garland in the classic 1939 film The Wizard of Oz are displayed in London ahead of being offered for auction on Dec. 7, at Heritage Auctions in the US, Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, file)

By Steve Karnowski, The Associated Press

Posted March 17, 2025 12:25 pm.

Last Updated March 17, 2025 12:36 pm.

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A federal judge dismissed the charges Monday against a Minnesota man accused of hiding a stolen pair of ruby slippers that Judy Garland wore in the 1939 musical “The Wizard of Oz” after prosecutors informed the court that he died on Sunday.

Jerry Hal Saliterman, 77, of Crystal, who had been in poor health with lung disease and other ailments, had been scheduled to change his plea to guilty in January but that hearing was postponed indefinitely after he was hospitalized.

Federal prosecutor Matthew Greenley notified the court in a one-page motion Monday that Saliterman died Sunday but did not say how or where. U.S. District Judge Patrick Schiltz granted the request and dropped the charges.

Defense attorney John Brink confirmed Monday that his client had died but declined to give details. A spokesman for the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Fargo, North Dakota, which is handling the case, did not immediately return a phone call seeking further information.

According to court filings, Saliterman was hospitalized in early January “for inability to walk and sepsis,” an infection that can be life-threatening. He attended his arraignment three days later via video from what looked like a hospital room. In an update to the court late last month, Brink told the court that his client had been discharged to a hospice facility and that his prognosis was poor. An accompanying letter from his doctor listed severe chronic obstructive pulmonary disease requiring supplemental oxygen and Parkinson’s disease.

Saliterman was in a wheelchair and on oxygen last March when he made his first court appearance. He was charged then with theft of a major artwork and witness tampering for his role in the ruby slippers case.

The sequined red slippers were stolen in 2005 from the Judy Garland Museum in her hometown of Grand Rapids. Their whereabouts remained a mystery for nearly 13 years until the FBI recovered them in 2018. They fetched a record for movie memorabilia of $32.5 million in December, according to Heritage Auctions. The slippers were one of several pairs Garland wore during the filming. Only three other pairs remain.

Terry Jon Martin, now 78, of Grand Rapids, used a hammer to smash the glass of the museum’s door and display case to steal them. According to his attorney, an old associate with connections to the mob told him the shoes had to be adorned with real jewels to justify their $1 million insured value. But he got rid of the slippers when he learned they were fake, and they ended up with Saliterman. Martin pleaded guilty in 2023 and was sentenced last January to time served because of his poor health.

Steve Karnowski, The Associated Press


Top Stories

Dina Pugliese returns to Breakfast Television as co-host alongside Tim Bolen

Breakfast Television announced on Monday that Tim Bolen and Dina Pugliese would be the new co-hosts of the morning show. Pugliese is a familiar face after becoming the co-host of Breakfast Television...

3h ago

Court finds stabbing at University of Waterloo was not terrorism but a hate crime

An Ontario court has found that an attack at a University of Waterloo gender studies class nearly two years ago was not terrorism but constituted a "particularly grave" hate crime. The judge sentencing...

1h ago

Fare inspections begin on TTC buses today. What you need to know

Transit riders can expect to see fare inspectors on TTC buses starting today. The TTC said that as of March 17, customers could be asked to provide proof of payment as the transit network aims to crack...

8h ago

Carney’s move to kill carbon price now official but debate over it not dead

Prime Minister Mark Carney's move Friday to end the consumer carbon price has done little to put the long-standing political battle to rest. Rather, Carney's theatrical document signing led to another...

5h ago

