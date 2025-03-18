S&P/TSX composite index down in late-morning trading, U.S. stocks also in the red

<p>Bay Street in Canada's financial district is shown in Toronto on Wednesday, March 18, 2020.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette</p>

By The Canadian Press

Posted March 18, 2025 11:40 am.

Last Updated March 18, 2025 1:15 pm.

TORONTO — Canada’s main stock index fell more than 150 points in late-morning trading, weighed down by losses in the industrial and technology sectors, while U.S. stock markets also dropped.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 153.74 points at 24,631.37.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 343.23 points at 41,498.40. The S&P 500 index was down 67.56 points at 5,607.56, while the Nasdaq composite was down 314.63 points at 17,494.03.

The Canadian dollar traded for 69.87 cents US compared with 69.91 cents US on Monday.

The May crude oil contract was up five cents US at US$67.42 per barrel and the April natural gas contract was up eight cents US at US$4.09 per mmBTU.

The April gold contract was up US$30.70 at US$3,036.80 an ounce and the May copper contract was up three cents US at US$4.99 a pound.

Top Stories

Toronto protesters demand engineering firm cancel bike lane removal contract with province

Protesters in Toronto are calling on an engineering firm to cancel its contract with the Ontario government to help remove some city bike lanes, alleging the removal will endanger cyclists and worsen the...

1h ago

Carney announces plans to boost Canada's military footprint in the Arctic

Prime Minister Mark Carney said Tuesday that Ottawa will expand the Canadian Armed Forces’ presence in the Arctic and turn to Australia's over-the-horizon radar tech to monitor threats from adversaries...

22m ago

Toronto police investigating shooting at North York tow yard

Toronto police are investigating a shooting at a North York tow yard early Tuesday morning -- the latest in a string of violent incidents connected to the tow truck industry. Investigators say the shots...

1h ago

Ford, new cabinet to be sworn in Wednesday, Ontario legislature returns April 14

Premier Doug Ford and his Executive Council will be sworn in on March 19 after he led the Progressive Conservatives to a third successive majority government in the Ontario election. The swearing-in...

6m ago

