Poilievre wants ‘shovel ready zones’ with pre-approved construction permits

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre addresses supporters during a rally in Sudbury, Ont., on March 19, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Gino Donato

By David Baxter, The Canadian Press

Posted March 20, 2025 8:46 am.

Last Updated March 20, 2025 9:01 am.

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre wants to create what he calls “shovel ready zones” that would have pre-approved permits for major projects resources or energy projects.

In a media statement, Poilievre says that the goal is to permits in place for a mine, liquefied natural gas plant, pipeline or other major project.

The Conservative plans says they would make sure the pre-permitted area is “safe for Canada and the environment.”

Companies would then be able to buy pre-approved land for a project and receive a permit and then complete a “checklist” on how they intend to protect “nature and people.”

This is the second day in a row Poilievre has made a pre-campaign pitch focused on speeding up approvals for major projects.

In Sudbury on Wednesday, he set a deadline to green-light federal Ring of Fire permits within six months — a move that received pushback from some First Nations over concern about ignoring the legal duty to consultation.

