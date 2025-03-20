World Happiness Report lists Canada as happiest G7 country

Canada may be the happiest member of the G7, according to the recently released World Happiness report, but it’s taken quite a tumble over the past couple of decades.

The report, edited by a professor at Simon Fraser University in Vancouver, has Canada at No. 18, with the next closest G7 nation being Germany at No. 22.

The United Kingdom and United States follow in 23rd and 24th place respectively, the lowest position for the U.S. since the report started. Finland finished first for the eighth year in a row.

Canada’s place on this list is a fall from 2013, when it was ranked No. 6.

Canada’s slide follows a trend, as the report notes western industrial nations are generally less happy now than they were between 2005 and 2010.

The World Happiness report is published by the Wellbeing Research Centre at the University of Oxford, in partnership with multiple other agencies.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 20, 2025.

The Canadian Press