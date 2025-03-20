World Happiness Report lists Canada as happiest G7 country

Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Thursday, March 20, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

By The Canadian Press

Posted March 20, 2025 6:13 pm.

Last Updated March 20, 2025 8:32 pm.

Canada may be the happiest member of the G7, according to the recently released World Happiness report, but it’s taken quite a tumble over the past couple of decades.

The report, edited by a professor at Simon Fraser University in Vancouver, has Canada at No. 18, with the next closest G7 nation being Germany at No. 22.

The United Kingdom and United States follow in 23rd and 24th place respectively, the lowest position for the U.S. since the report started. Finland finished first for the eighth year in a row.

Canada’s place on this list is a fall from 2013, when it was ranked No. 6.

Canada’s slide follows a trend, as the report notes western industrial nations are generally less happy now than they were between 2005 and 2010.

The World Happiness report is published by the Wellbeing Research Centre at the University of Oxford, in partnership with multiple other agencies.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 20, 2025.

The Canadian Press

Top Stories

Upwards of 80 Tesla cars damaged at Hamilton dealership

Hamilton police said upwards of 80 Tesla vehicles were damaged at a dealership on Wednesday. Authorities were called to the Tesla dealership at 999 Upper Wentworth Street near Upper Sherman Avenue and...

5h ago

City of Vaughan closes some roads, sidewalks ahead of planned demonstration near Orthodox synagogue

The City of Vaughan has closed some sidewalks and streets ahead of a planned demonstration near an Orthodox synagogue on Thursday night. Vaughan Mayor, Steven Del Duca, said members of the community...

11m ago

Police say man found dead on University of Toronto campus was victim of homicide

Toronto police have confirmed that a man found dead on the University of Toronto campus Thursday morning was a homicide victim. No details on the circumstances surrounding the man's death have been...

2h ago

Liberals vow to cut GST for first-time homebuyers purchasing homes for $1M or less

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Mark Carney says his government will scrap the GST for first-time homebuyers who purchase a home with a sale price at or below $1 million. Carney promised the measure during his...

3h ago

