A real and raw conversation with Dina Pugliese 

Live TV is often unpredictable, but at least the team behind the scenes is ready. However, this week, the ultimate surprise was pulled off — morning show legend, Dina Pugliese, shocked everyone by announcing her return to Breakfast Television, two years after stepping away from the spotlight.

Host Melanie Ng speaks with her long-time colleague and friend, Dina, tackling topics she’s never talked about before.

From burnout to family health, social media criticism to what makes her tick, nothing is off the table. This episode is a rollercoaster of emotions – with laughter and tears within the first few minutes.

You can subscribe to The Big Story podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google and Spotify.