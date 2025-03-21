Big Story Podcast

A real and raw conversation with Dina Pugliese 

Dina Pugliese returns to Breakfast Television with New Co-Host Tim Bolen. Photo: Rogers

By Analysis by The Big Story Podcast

Posted March 21, 2025 7:38 am.

Live TV is often unpredictable, but at least the team behind the scenes is ready. However, this week, the ultimate surprise was pulled off — morning show legend, Dina Pugliese, shocked everyone by announcing her return to Breakfast Television, two years after stepping away from the spotlight.

Host Melanie Ng speaks with her long-time colleague and friend, Dina, tackling topics she’s never talked about before.

From burnout to family health, social media criticism to what makes her tick, nothing is off the table. This episode is a rollercoaster of emotions – with laughter and tears within the first few minutes.

Top Stories

Fire shuts down London's Heathrow Airport, disrupting travel for hundreds of thousands

LONDON (AP) — A large fire near London's Heathrow Airport knocked out power Friday to Europe’s busiest flight hub, forcing it to shut all day and disrupting global travel for hundreds of thousands...

1m ago

Hudson's Bay heads back to court where it's been asking for liquidation permission

Hudson's Bay is expected to be back in court today, where it continues to seek permission to liquidate all of its stores as part of its creditor protection case. Since Monday, the department store chain...

20m ago

'It worries me': Upwards of 80 Tesla cars damaged at Hamilton dealership

Hamilton police said upwards of 80 Tesla vehicles were damaged at a dealership on Wednesday. Authorities were called to the Tesla dealership at 999 Upper Wentworth Street near Upper Sherman Avenue and...

3h ago

'Everybody's scared': Hudson's Bay staff stare down possible job losses

Lately, Kevin Grell feels an instant heaviness settle over him when he walks through the door at Hudson's Bay's east Toronto fulfilment centre. He and the other workers at the Scarborough site assemble...

22m ago

