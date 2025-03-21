A woman drowned her dog in an airport bathroom after being denied boarding, police say

FILE - Travelers wait in line for security in the east hall atrium at Orlando International Airport, Thursday, May 25, 2023 in Orlando, Fla. (Joe Burbank /Orlando Sentinel via AP, File)

By The Associated Press

Posted March 21, 2025 11:48 am.

Last Updated March 21, 2025 12:41 pm.

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A woman drowned her dog in a Florida airport bathroom and then boarded her international flight after she was prevented from bringing the white miniature schnauzer with her because of a paperwork issue, authorities said.

The woman was arrested in Lake County on Wednesday on a charge of aggravated animal abuse, a third-degree felony. She was released on $5,000 bail.

“This act was intentional and resulted in a cruel and unnecessary death of the animal,” said an arrest affidavit from the Orlando Police Department.

Online court records showed no attorney listed for the woman from Kenner, Louisiana.

The investigation into the death of the 9-year-old schnauzer named Tywinn started in December when a janitor found the dog in a trash bag in a bathroom stall at Orlando International Airport.

The janitor earlier had seen the woman in the stall cleaning up water and dog food from the stall’s floor. The janitor was pulled away for a cleanup emergency and returned to the bathroom 20 minutes later where she found Tywinn in the trash container, along with a companion vest, collar, rabies tag, a dog travel bag and a bone-shaped dog tag with the woman’s name and phone number, investigators said.

Airport surveillance cameras captured the woman speaking for 15 minutes to a Latam Airlines agent with the dog in tow, walking into a bathroom near the ticketing area with the dog and exiting the bathroom without Tywinn less than 20 minutes later. The woman then went outside the terminal building, reentered a short time later, passed through security and boarded the Colombia-bound plane, the report said.

Authorities said the woman had been told she could not bring her dog aboard because she did not have the proper paperwork. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, dogs traveling from the U.S. to Colombia must be accompanied by a veterinarian-issued health certificate and a rabies vaccination certificate.

The dog was identified by its implanted microchip and a necropsy determined that Tywinn had been drowned. U.S. Customs and Border Protection also confirmed to detectives that the woman had boarded a flight to Bogota, Colombia, and then flew to Ecuador.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Hudson's Bay hopes to save six stores, begin liquidation process Monday

TORONTO — After a week spent seeking a lifeline, Hudson's Bay says it has found a way to keep a half-dozen stores open — for now. Canada's oldest company was in court Monday to seek permission from...

16m ago

Alberta man charged in fatal shooting of father of two in Waterdown

A man from Alberta is facing a second-degree murder charge in the shooting homicide of a father of two that occurred in Waterdown earlier this month. Hamilton police shared details of the investigation...

59m ago

Man, woman charged in Taylor Swift concert ticket scam that cost victims $140K

A man and woman from Burlington are facing more charges for allegedly selling fraudulent Taylor Swift concert tickets for her shows in Toronto, resulting in police investigating more than 50 incidents...

1m ago

Heathrow says some flights resuming after a fire cut power to Europe's busiest airport

Heathrow Airport said it planned to resume some flights Friday after a large fire at an electrical substation knocked out power to Europe’s busiest flight hub and disrupted global travel for hundreds...

20m ago

Top Stories

Hudson's Bay hopes to save six stores, begin liquidation process Monday

TORONTO — After a week spent seeking a lifeline, Hudson's Bay says it has found a way to keep a half-dozen stores open — for now. Canada's oldest company was in court Monday to seek permission from...

16m ago

Alberta man charged in fatal shooting of father of two in Waterdown

A man from Alberta is facing a second-degree murder charge in the shooting homicide of a father of two that occurred in Waterdown earlier this month. Hamilton police shared details of the investigation...

59m ago

Man, woman charged in Taylor Swift concert ticket scam that cost victims $140K

A man and woman from Burlington are facing more charges for allegedly selling fraudulent Taylor Swift concert tickets for her shows in Toronto, resulting in police investigating more than 50 incidents...

1m ago

Heathrow says some flights resuming after a fire cut power to Europe's busiest airport

Heathrow Airport said it planned to resume some flights Friday after a large fire at an electrical substation knocked out power to Europe’s busiest flight hub and disrupted global travel for hundreds...

20m ago

Most Watched Today

2:31
Tesla dealership vandalized in Hamilton

Hamilton police reported that more than 80 Tesla vehicles were damaged at a dealership on Wednesday. As Jazan Grewal reports, investigators are reviewing the CCTV footage of the incident, and no suspect information has been released so far.

30m ago

1:21
Police investigating homicide on University of Toronto campus

Toronto Police are investigating a homicide after a man’s body was found on the University of Toronto’s campus Thursday morning. Brandon Choghri has the details as the investigation continues.

18h ago

1:04
Police investigate after body found on U of T campus

Toronto police are investigating after a man was found dead on the University of Toronto campus Wednesday morning.

21h ago

2:03
PM Carney skates with Edmonton Oilers

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney skated with the Edmonton Oilers during a morning practice. Carney called the experience "awesome".

23h ago

0:40
ON CAM: Brazen home invasion in Richmond Hill

Officers learned that three masked suspects forced their way into the residence and demanded car keys. Police said the victim complied, and a suspect entered the vehicle parked in the garage.
More Videos