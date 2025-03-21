‘Armed and dangerous’ suspect sought in random fatal attack at U of T campus

Toronto police are searching for a man considered “armed and dangerous” after a 60-year-old man was killed in what investigators say was a random attack early Thursday morning.

Police say Mario Ferreira was lying on a bench at the University of Toronto campus off College Street when another man approached him just before 5:30 a.m.

Surveillance video shows the suspect picking up some “debris” which investigators say may have come from a nearby construction site or dumpster in the area, before continuing to walk through the surrounding neighbourhood.

“Without any warning or provocation, the suspect approaches Mr. Ferreira who is lying on the bench and he uses that debris to assault him repeatedly and violently,” said Det. Sgt. Trevor Grieve.

Police say they were called at around 8:20 a.m. when a bystander contacted campus security and they called emergency responders but despite life-saving measures, Ferreira was pronounced dead.

Police say Ferreira was an unhoused resident of Toronto and not affiliated with the university.

Police are searching for a Black man described as having a medium to large build, approximately 200 pounds with a black beard and black hair with short dreadlocks. He was last seen wearing a beige camouflage short-sleeved shirt, black pants, black shoes, and a black and blue backpack.

“I can’t say this with enough vigour, the suspect should be considered armed and dangerous,” said Grieve, who appealed for anyone with information to come forward.

This is the fifth homicide of the year.