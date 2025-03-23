Man wanted in connection with alleged sex assault aboard TTC bus

Police have released an additional image of a man wanted in connection with an alleged sexual assault aboard a TTC bus earlier this month.

Investigators say a woman boarded a bus at Finch station around 5 p.m. on March 7 when a man sat down next to her at the rear of the bus.

The man then allegedly sexually assaulted the woman before exiting the bus and fleeing southbound on Yonge Street at Athabaska Avenue.

The man is described as 50 to 60 years old with a medium build and moustache. He was last seen wearing a black baseball cap, a black jacket with hood up, blue jeans, brown boots with red laces, black sunglasses, and gold rings.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

Photo of a man wanted in a sexual assault investigation at a TTC station. TPS/HO