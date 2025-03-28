Ontario Line Science Centre Station to be renamed Don Valley Station

The government has said that the science centre had to abruptly close last month because of structural issues with the roof, but there has been widespread criticism of the decision to shut it down rather than address those problems while keeping parts of it open. Photo: FLICKR.

By Meredith Bond

Posted March 28, 2025 10:51 am.

The future Ontario Line stop originally called the Science Centre Station has been renamed the Don Valley Station after the Science Centre was permanently closed last June.

The 15-stop, nearly 16-kilometre Ontario Line will begin at the Exhibition Place, not far from where the new Science Centre will be built and end at where the Science Centre used to be near Don Mills Road and Eglinton Avenue East in North York.

In a statement, Metrolinx said they explored many potential naming options for the station and said that Don Valley Station “reflects the station’s proximity to the Don Valley Parkway, Don River, and the Don Valley itself.”

“Public facing signage for the light trail transit station will soon be updated to “Don Valley” to ensure the station’s infrastructure is updated in time for the opening of Line 5. The cost will be covered through the overall project budget.”

The final three stops; Thorncliffe Park, Flemingdon Park, and Don Valley will be above ground and serviced by light rail transit.

The Ontario Science Centre was abruptly closed in June of 2024 due to an engineering report that found that the roof was at risk of collapsing.

Several critics slammed the move by the provincial government as advocates had been fighting the move of the Ontario Science Centre to Ontario Place during the revitalization of the waterfront area. The new location isn’t expected to open until 2028 at the earliest.

The Science Centre first opened in 1969 at the Don Mills location and was the world’s first interactive science centre.

Once completed, the Ontario Line will connect with 40 other transit routes, including GO train lines, TTC subway and streetcar stops, and a new east-west light rail line currently being built.

Metrolinx has pegged the total cost of the project at $27.2 billion. Over $6 billion has been spent so far.

Canada, U.S. to negotiate new economic, security relationship after election: Carney

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Mark Carney says Canada and the U.S. will begin comprehensive negotiations for a "new economic and security relationship" immediately after the Canadian election. But Carney also...

14m ago

'Now the angry phase is coming': Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow talks tariffs in Washington

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow headed to Washington, D.C. on Friday to discuss tariffs at a trilateral trade summit with big city mayors from Canada, the United States and Mexico. Before the meetings, Chow...

1h ago

Hydro worker dead after industrial accident at Harbourfront condo

Emergency crews were sent to a residential building in Toronto’s Harbourfront neighbourhood early Friday morning for reports of an industrial accident. The Ministry of Labour confirmed to CityNews...

39m ago

Ontario Sunshine List: These were the top earners in 2024

Ontario’s annual sunshine list of public servants who earned $100,000 or more in 2024, was released on Friday. The directory which discloses the names and titles of high-income workers in the provincial...

45m ago

