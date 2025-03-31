Driver critically injured in Hwy. 7 crash in Whitby
Posted March 31, 2025 11:15 am.
A driver has been rushed to hospital following a two-vehicle crash in Whitby.
Emergency crews responded to the scene on Highway 7 near Highway 412 around 10 a.m. on Monday.
Provincial police say a vehicle got wedged under a straight truck.
“The driver has sustained serious, life-threatening injuries, and has been transported to a trauma centre,” OPP Const. Taylor Konkle of the Whitby Detachment said in a post on X.
It’s not yet known what led to the crash.
Police have closed Highway 7 in both directions at Highway 412.