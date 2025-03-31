Driver critically injured in Hwy. 7 crash in Whitby

A driver has been rushed to hospital following a two-vehicle crash in Whitby.

Emergency crews responded to the scene on Highway 7 near Highway 412 around 10 a.m. on Monday.

Provincial police say a vehicle got wedged under a straight truck.

“The driver has sustained serious, life-threatening injuries, and has been transported to a trauma centre,” OPP Const. Taylor Konkle of the Whitby Detachment said in a post on X.

It’s not yet known what led to the crash.

Police have closed Highway 7 in both directions at Highway 412.