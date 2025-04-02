All eyes are on Trump today as trade war continues to dominate election campaign

President Donald Trump walks down the stairs of Air Force One upon his arrival at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Sunday, March 30, 2025. (AP Photo/Luis M. Alvarez)

By The Canadian Press

Posted April 2, 2025 4:00 am.

Last Updated April 2, 2025 5:05 am.

OTTAWA — All eyes are on U.S. President Donald Trump as he prepares to hit multiple countries with “reciprocal” tariffs.

Liberal Leader Mark Carney is pausing his campaign to take part in meetings in Ottawa ahead of the expected tariffs.

On top of the expected “reciprocal” tariffs, it’s not clear whether a temporary pause on separate economywide duties on Canada and Mexico — 25 per cent across-the-board tariffs, with a lower 10 per cent levy on energy — will be lifted today.

Trump, who is expected to discuss his reciprocal tariff agenda at the White House around 4 p.m. ET today, said in early March that the pause would last until April 2.

Meanwhile, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is set make an announcement in Winnipeg and join a picket line with local workers.

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is scheduled to deliver a keynote address in Toronto and hold a rally in Kingston, Ont.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 2, 2025.

The Canadian Press

