Josh Brolin and Michael Mann pay tribute to Val Kilmer after his death at age 65

FILE - Actor Val Kilmer attends the British premiere of his new movie "Alexander" in London, Jan. 5, 2005. (AP Photo/John D McHugh, File)

By The Associated Press

Posted April 2, 2025 2:58 am.

Last Updated April 2, 2025 5:08 am.

Actor Josh Brolin and director Michael Mann are among those paying tribute to Val Kilmer, who died Tuesday at age 65. Here’s a look at some of the reactions.

“See ya, pal. I’m going to miss you. You were a smart, challenging, brave, uber-creative firecracker. There’s not a lot left of those. I hope to see you up there in the heavens when I eventually get there. Until then, amazing memories, lovely thoughts.” — Josh Brolin on Instagram.

“While working with Val on ‘Heat’ I always marvelled at the range, the brilliant variability within the powerful current of Val’s possessing and expressing character. After so many years of Val battling disease and maintaining his spirit, this is tremendously sad news.” — Michael Mann, in a statement.

“RIP Val Kilmer. Thank you for defining so many of the movies of my childhood. You truly were an icon.” — actor Josh Gad on Instagram.

“Rest in peace VAL KILMER. A brilliant actor and a good man.” — author Don Winslow on X.

“RIP Val Kilmer. If it wasn’t for our chance encounter at the Source in 1985, I may never have been cast in FULL METAL JACKET. Thanks, Val.” — Actor Matthew Modine on X. The Source was a Hollywood restaurant.

