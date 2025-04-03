Auto sector under threat as tariffs take effect while other sectors avoid new levies

Autoworker Angely Labo works in the body shop producing the Chevrolet Silverado, at the GM Assembly plant in Oshawa, Ontario, on Tuesday, February 22 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

By Ian Bickis, The Canadian Press

Posted April 3, 2025 4:00 am.

Last Updated April 3, 2025 5:01 am.

TORONTO — While many Canadian exporters will be relieved to have dodged new U.S. tariffs on Wednesday, some of Canada’s biggest industries still face existential threats from border taxes.

U.S. President Donald Trump confirmed at a White House event Wednesday that imported vehicles would be subject to 25 per cent tariffs, which includes vehicles produced in Canada despite the existing free-trade deal.

Canada’s steel and aluminum industries are also still subject to 25 per cent tariffs, as are goods not compliant with the Canada-U.S.-Mexico agreement.

Flavio Volpe, president of the Automotive Parts Manufacturers’ Association, said on social media shortly after the Trump event that Canada avoiding reciprocal tariffs while still being subject to the others was like “dodging a bullet into the path of a tank.”

Importers of vehicles from Canada and Mexico will be able to apply to have the U.S. value of vehicle content excluded from the 25 per cent tariffs, but it’s still unclear how such a system might work.

Volpe and others have warned that the auto tariffs will lead to shutdowns and job losses across the highly integrated industry.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 3, 2025.

Ian Bickis, The Canadian Press

Top Stories

Flooding reported in Toronto and parts of GTA following messy wintry storm

A mess of a storm that included snow, freezing rain, ice pellets, and rain is slowly moving through much of Ontario, but the impacts are being felt in Toronto and the GTA in the form of localized flooding. While...

31m ago

The latest on Trump tariffs: PM Carney meeting with Canada's premiers in response to Wednesday

Prime Minister Mark Carney is meeting with Canada's premiers today to discuss U.S. President Donald Trump's latest tariffs. Carney is expected to deliver his response to the duties after meeting virtually...

55m ago

From snow and ice to summer weather: Toronto could hit 20 C mark on Thursday

It would seem Mother Nature has a sense of humour, throwing a weather curveball after a significant and messy wintry storm that hit southern Ontario. Weather warnings and alerts spanned the province...

11m ago

Maple Leafs clinch playoff spot with victory over Panthers

Mitch Marner scored the goal-ahead goal in the third period and Anthony Stolarz made 29 saves as the Toronto Maple Leafs downed the Florida Panthers 3-2 in a key matchup atop the Atlantic Division standings...

7h ago

