‘That system is meant to break you’: An honest conversation with Jasmine Mooney

A disturbing resurgence of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) horror stories are taking centre stage on social media – this President Donald Trump term, however, some recounts are now being told from Canadian voices. Regardless of documentation or criminal history, it seems no one is safe from the cold floors and foil blankets that personify the ICE experience.

Host Maria Kestane speaks with Jasmine Mooney on her chilling experience behind several sets of bars in several ICE detention facilities, and how a never-ending chain of ‘I don’t knows’ painted a stark image of just how blurred the American immigration lines are.