Canadian investors should ‘stay the course’ amid tariffs: Financial expert

Canadian bills are shown in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By CityNews Staff

Posted April 4, 2025 5:10 pm.

Amidst ongoing tariff drama, the tumbling stock market and declining oil prices, people may be panicking.

But one expert says it’s important for anyone worrying about their portfolio right now to “stay the course,” remain calm and not act hastily, as they might regret it in the long run.

On Wednesday, U.S. President Donald Trump imposed his long-awaited retaliatory tariffs to the world, driving prices up.

CityNews spoke to Chris Porochnuk, an Associate Portfolio Manager at CIBC Wood Gundy, whose advice for investors is that even when things look bad, markets do recover, so it’s important to maintain a long term outlook.

“Panicking and selling into this weakness will likely not result in positive outcomes, especially if you’re invested in stable blue chip long-term type investments or strategies,” Porochnuk said.

“Eventually the markets do eventually rebound from it. Right now we’re still trying to see where that footing is as to when things will start that rebound.” he said ”You’ve got to stay on the focus to the long-term.”

While tariff uncertainty is the main catalyst behind the tumbling market, Porochnuk says weakness in other sectors, mainly U.S. Technology, is also adding fuel to the fire.

He says if you’re in a riskier portfolio tied more closely to the markets, then the tariffs could be more of a concern, but “income generation from the portfolios is generally not going to be impacted by this, or at least not in a meaningful way.”

Porochnuk says he’s seen similar stock situations during the 2008-2009 financial crisis, and even a much more recent instance.

“COVID was a bit more synonymous with what we’re seeing now,” Porochnuk said. “The real driving force behind the declines we saw in 2020 was the risk and impacts towards the global economy; and that’s kinda’ what we’re seeing here, is what are the tariffs gonna’ do to the global economy?”

However, he says at this point, the markets haven’t dropped nearly as much as in March of 2020, when the TSX was down by close to 30 per cent.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down more than 4.5 per cent after also losing four per cent Thursday, while U.S. indexes were down over five per cent after also seeing big drops a day earlier.

On Wednesday, Trump confirmed he is going ahead with 25 per cent tariffs on automobile imports starting Thursday, which were added to existing 25 per cent tariffs on all steel and aluminum imports into the U.S., including from Canada.

He also unveiled a 10 per cent baseline tariff on imports from most countries and a lengthy list of higher tariffs dozens of countries will face. But a White House fact sheet said goods imported under the CUSMA free-trade pact will not face tariffs, although imports that fall outside of it will be hit with 25 per cent levies.

Both Canada and Mexico remain under the threat of economywide duties Trump has linked to the flow of fentanyl across the borders.

With files from the Canadian Press.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

North American stock markets sink for second day on tariff fears

Canadian and U.S. stock markets sank for a second straight day Friday, marking even sharper losses than Thursday as U.S. President Trump's tariffs continue to stir recession fears. “Investors are...

16m ago

Ford calls Trump's tariffs 'craziest thing I've ever seen,' vows to protect vulnerable auto workers

Premier Doug Ford is vowing to protect and fight for auto workers at plants in Ontario whose jobs have become increasingly precarious in the face of devastating tariffs imposed by U.S. President Donald...

1h ago

Report says Toronto police spent nearly $20M policing protests related to Israel-Hamas war

Toronto police say the cost of policing protests related to the Israel-Hamas war and proactively engaging with the city's Jewish and Muslim communities was nearly $20 million last year. A report from...

4h ago

Hamilton city worker dies in 2-vehicle collision

A Hamilton city worker has died in a two-vehicle collision Friday morning. Hamilton police say they were called to Golf Links Road near Martindale Crescent around 10:30 a.m. A white sedan was travelling...

3h ago

Top Stories

North American stock markets sink for second day on tariff fears

Canadian and U.S. stock markets sank for a second straight day Friday, marking even sharper losses than Thursday as U.S. President Trump's tariffs continue to stir recession fears. “Investors are...

16m ago

Ford calls Trump's tariffs 'craziest thing I've ever seen,' vows to protect vulnerable auto workers

Premier Doug Ford is vowing to protect and fight for auto workers at plants in Ontario whose jobs have become increasingly precarious in the face of devastating tariffs imposed by U.S. President Donald...

1h ago

Report says Toronto police spent nearly $20M policing protests related to Israel-Hamas war

Toronto police say the cost of policing protests related to the Israel-Hamas war and proactively engaging with the city's Jewish and Muslim communities was nearly $20 million last year. A report from...

4h ago

Hamilton city worker dies in 2-vehicle collision

A Hamilton city worker has died in a two-vehicle collision Friday morning. Hamilton police say they were called to Golf Links Road near Martindale Crescent around 10:30 a.m. A white sedan was travelling...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

2:31
Markets melt down after Trump tariff announcement

North American markets suffer a meltdown, a day after U.S. President Donald Trump announced sweeping global tariffs. Business Analyst Kris McCusker looks at how bad the damage was.
0:37
'Freedom Convoy' organizers found guilty of mischief

An Ontario court judge said the evidence showed that the duo routinely encouraged people to continue to remain at and join the protest despite knowing the adverse effect it was having on downtown residents and businesses.
7:50
Carney pushing to renegotiate CUSMA

Canada may have dodged a bullet when Donald Trump announced a new round of tariffs on Wednesday; however as Glen McGregor reports, Mark Carney says the remaining levies against our country will pose significant threats to workers and businesses.
2:38
Spring storm prompts flooding across the GTA

Officials are cautioning people around rivers or bodies of water after a spring storm moved through the GTA Wednesday night, flooding some streets across the GTA
2:27
Resident of Toronto condo building questions intent to revoke short-term rental registration

A resident of a building that made recent headlines is questioning a recent notice he received to revoke his short-term rental registration with the City. Pat Taney reports.
More Videos