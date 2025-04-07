Carney, Poilievre talk seniors, resource project approvals in B.C.

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre speaks during a news conference in New Westminster B.C., on Sunday, April 6, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ethan Cairns

By Anja Karadeglija, The Canadian Press

Posted April 7, 2025 11:40 am.

Last Updated April 7, 2025 1:40 pm.

OTTAWA — The Liberal and Conservative leaders are both in British Columbia today, where the Liberals are promising measures for seniors and the Tories are offering more efficient approvals for resource projects.

At the start of the third week of the federal election campaign, Liberal Leader Mark Carney is in Victoria, where he is expected to meet with B.C. Premier David Eby later in the day.

The Liberals say they would temporarily give seniors more flexibility to draw from their retirement savings and, for a period of one year, increase the guaranteed income supplement for low-income seniors.

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is in Terrace, B.C., where he’s announcing a plan to speed up approvals for major resource projects.

Poilievre says each project would have one application and one environmental review. He says he would work with the provinces to create a single office that would coordinate project approvals across all levels of government.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh, who met with Hudson Bay employees in Toronto, says workers should be compensated for unpaid wages, benefits and severance ahead of creditors when companies like Hudson Bay file for bankruptcy.

Singh is also promising $16 billion over four years to build three million homes by 2030.

The funds would be split evenly between two programs. One would “reward” cities that build more multi-unit homes in all neighbourhoods, build more homes near transit hubs and speed up permitting, while the other would help provinces expand the water and sewage infrastructure needed to support housing.

In Ottawa on Monday, federal security officials said they found an online information operation targeting Carney that they linked to the Chinese government.

The Security and Intelligence Threats to Elections Task Force said “contrasting narratives” were spread on the social media platform WeChat “amplifying” Carney’s stance on the United States and targeting his experience and credentials.

It traced the operation to the news account Youli-Youmian, which intelligence reports have linked to the Chinese Communist Party’s central political and legal affairs commission.

– With files from David Baxter in Toronto, Craig Lord and Jim Bronskill in Ottawa, and Chuck Chiang in Terrace, B.C.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 7, 2025.

Anja Karadeglija, The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'Give consumers a choice': Why some websites don’t allow you to say no to cookies

Internet cookies store what you search on websites. It’s not uncommon to pull up a website and be greeted with a pop-up explaining that information will or may be collected. “Most websites I go...

Speakers Corner

52m ago

Canadian, U.S. markets plunge for 3rd day as investors fret over tariffs

Canadian and U.S. stock markets are sinking for a third straight day as U.S. President Trump's tariffs stir global recession fears. The S&P/TSX composite index was trading down 825.74 points or...

4h ago

'The markets are tumbling': Ontario unveils $11B aid package to shield workers, businesses from Trump tariffs

The Ontario government is offering around $11 billion in aid to support the province's workers and businesses, helping shield the economy from uncertainty and the effects of U.S. tariffs imposed by President...

12m ago

World stock markets plunge again as Trump doubles down on tariffs

Global stock markets extended a severe plunge Monday, fueled by fears that U.S. tariffs would lead to a global economic slowdown. European and Asian shares saw dramatic losses, the leading U.S. index...

5h ago

Top Stories

'Give consumers a choice': Why some websites don’t allow you to say no to cookies

Internet cookies store what you search on websites. It’s not uncommon to pull up a website and be greeted with a pop-up explaining that information will or may be collected. “Most websites I go...

Speakers Corner

52m ago

Canadian, U.S. markets plunge for 3rd day as investors fret over tariffs

Canadian and U.S. stock markets are sinking for a third straight day as U.S. President Trump's tariffs stir global recession fears. The S&P/TSX composite index was trading down 825.74 points or...

4h ago

'The markets are tumbling': Ontario unveils $11B aid package to shield workers, businesses from Trump tariffs

The Ontario government is offering around $11 billion in aid to support the province's workers and businesses, helping shield the economy from uncertainty and the effects of U.S. tariffs imposed by President...

12m ago

World stock markets plunge again as Trump doubles down on tariffs

Global stock markets extended a severe plunge Monday, fueled by fears that U.S. tariffs would lead to a global economic slowdown. European and Asian shares saw dramatic losses, the leading U.S. index...

5h ago

Most Watched Today

2:50
Downtown Toronto residents frustrated by Ontario Line construction noise

Residents in a busy stretch of downtown Toronto are calling on Metrolinx to come up with solutions to lower the blaring noise from Ontario Line construction. Afua Baah reports.

17h ago

1:31
Weather gradually warming up later this week

Temperatures are expected to pick up later this week. Meteorologist Carl Lam has the long-range forecast.

19h ago

3:10
Democrats, Republicans respond to global 'Hands Off' protests against Trump and Musk

Democrats are sounding the alarm over the Trump administrations choices after a weekend full of protests condemning the U.S. President. Karling Donoghue reports.

17h ago

2:57
Video of deadly attack on Gaza aid workers contradicts Israeli account of incident

A video has emerged depicting the final moment before 15 aid workers were killed by Israeli gunfire in the Gaza Strip. Karling Donoghue explains how the video contradicts the Israeli Military's depiction of events.
3:11
Americans feel the pinch of Trump's tariffs

Americans say their president's trade war is hurting their wallets. Karling Donoghue takes a look, and details new countermeasures coming from across the Atlantic and Pacific.
More Videos