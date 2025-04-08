Wayne Gretzky says he has ‘no political power’ over the president or prime minister

FBI director is Kash Patel, left, tallking with former NHL player Wayne Gretzky, right, during the first period of an NHL hockey game between the Washington Capitals and Chicago Blackhawks, Friday, April 4, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

By The Associated Press

Posted April 8, 2025 3:41 pm.

Last Updated April 8, 2025 4:59 pm.

TORONTO (AP) — Retired NHL great Wayne Gretzky downplayed his influence on Donald Trump in his first public comments since the U.S. president began his second term and began making references to making Canada the 51st state.

On a radio show Monday hosted by Ben Mulroney, son of former conservative Prime Minister Brian Mulroney, Gretzky never used Trump’s name and was never asked about Trump’s tariffs and trade war or the 51st state comments. Mulroney instead asked Gretzky if it registered with him that others attempt to use his name to further their agendas.

“I don’t worry about those kind of things because you can’t make everybody happy,” Gretzky said on the show on AM-640 in Toronto. “But, trust me, I have no political power with the prime minister or the president. That’s between those two guys, and that’s why you hold elections and that’s why people get to do what they want to do and say what they want to say. But trust me I have no pull or power with either the prime minister or the president.”

Some Canadians have openly wondered why Gretzky doesn’t speak out against Trump’s comments and they have noted his relationship with the Republican president dates back some years.

Asked about having his NHL career goals record broken by Alex Ovechkin, a Russian player, Gretzky also brushed that aside and said he and his teammates never talked about politics during his playing days.

“We watched basketball, we watched baseball, we talked about the Blue Jays, we talked about the New York Yankees,” Gretzky said. “Hockey players, that’s never on the docket. It’s just something that we stay in our lane. The prime minister and the president don’t tell us how to play hockey, and we don’t tell them how to do politics, right?”

Trump has called Gretzky a friend and once suggested the “Great One” should be Canada’s governor if the country becomes the 51st U.S. state. Gretzky sat with Trump’s FBI Director, Kash Patel, during the Washington Capitals games in which Ovechkin tied and broke his record.

The 64-year-old from Brantford, Ontario, has generally declined to discuss politics.

“I always say to my kids — I’ve got five American kids, seven American grandchildren, an American wife, a 103-year-old American mother-in-law, and I always tell them every day that you be as proud of the United States of America as I am to be a Canadian,” Gretzky said on Mulroney’s show. “That’s what your grandfather would have wanted.”

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

The Associated Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Man, 78, dead after tree fell on him during ice storm cleanup near Peterborough

Ontario Provincial Police say a 78-year-old man has died after being struck by a falling tree during ice storm cleanup near Peterborough. Police say the incident occurred Monday at a property on Burnham...

42m ago

China says it will 'fight to the end' after Trump threatens 104% tariffs

BEIJING (AP) — China said Tuesday it would “fight to the end” and take countermeasures against the United States to safeguard its own interests after U.S. President Donald Trump threatened an...

1m ago

TDSB begins suspending students for not being up-to-date on mandatory vaccinations

More than 170 Grade 11 students at 21 Toronto District School Board (TDSB) schools were suspended on Tuesday for not being up-to-date on mandatory vaccines -- and that's just the proverbial tip of the...

2h ago

Ontario government open to discussions with City of Toronto over removal of bike lanes

The Ontario government may be easing off the idea of removing bike lanes from main arterial roads in Toronto as a result of discussions taking place with the city. The Ford government has been working...

27m ago

Top Stories

Man, 78, dead after tree fell on him during ice storm cleanup near Peterborough

Ontario Provincial Police say a 78-year-old man has died after being struck by a falling tree during ice storm cleanup near Peterborough. Police say the incident occurred Monday at a property on Burnham...

42m ago

China says it will 'fight to the end' after Trump threatens 104% tariffs

BEIJING (AP) — China said Tuesday it would “fight to the end” and take countermeasures against the United States to safeguard its own interests after U.S. President Donald Trump threatened an...

1m ago

TDSB begins suspending students for not being up-to-date on mandatory vaccinations

More than 170 Grade 11 students at 21 Toronto District School Board (TDSB) schools were suspended on Tuesday for not being up-to-date on mandatory vaccines -- and that's just the proverbial tip of the...

2h ago

Ontario government open to discussions with City of Toronto over removal of bike lanes

The Ontario government may be easing off the idea of removing bike lanes from main arterial roads in Toronto as a result of discussions taking place with the city. The Ford government has been working...

27m ago

Most Watched Today

2:22
What Canadians should expect when crossing the U.S. border

With Ottawa updating its travel guidance to the U.S., experts share their advice on what Canadians should expect when heading to the border. Afua Baah reports.

5h ago

5:19
Canadian business owners on tiny Australian island hit by Trump's tariffs

Caryn Ceolin is joined by Canadian couple Rachel Evans and Jesse Schiller, who are likely the only business owners on a relatively anonymous Australian island to be directly affected by Trump's tariffs.

6h ago

1:47
Man arrested after multiple people injured in Etobicoke collision

A chaotic scene unfolded in Etobicoke on Monday afternoon as up to 11 vehicles were involved in a massive collision sending multiple people to hospital. Melissa Nakhavoly reports.

17h ago

2:26
Emergency room nightmare highlights hospital staffing crisis

Healthcare workers say GTA hospitals are understaffed and over capacity, leading to marathon wait times. Brandon Choghri speaks with a Vaughan resident who says he and his wife spent 14 hours waiting for treatment, with only one doctor on staff.

19h ago

2:43
Ford government offers $11B in relief for businesses hit by tariffs

The new package offers approximately $9B in tax deferrals to help companies keep employees on board as well as $2B Ontario offered up to what the province calls "safe employers" through WSIB. Mark McAllister reports.

23h ago

More Videos