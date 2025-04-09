Canada adds more retaliatory tariffs as Trump’s trade war hits the world

President Donald Trump holds a signed an executive order during an event in the East Room of the White House, in Washington, Tuesday, April 8, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Evan Vucci

By Kelly Geraldine Malone, The Canadian Press

Posted April 9, 2025 4:00 am.

Last Updated April 9, 2025 8:03 am.

Canada amped up its retaliatory measures against Donald Trump’s tariffs today as the United States president brought his trade war to the world.

A 10 per cent baseline tariff on imports to the U.S. from most countries, and higher duties on dozens of nations, came into force just after midnight following days of turmoil in global markets.

While Canada isn’t being targeted by Trump’s global tariffs, the country is being hit by U.S. automobile, steel and aluminum tariffs and still faces the ongoing threat of economywide fentanyl-related tariffs.

Ottawa added to its retaliatory measures today in response to the automobile duties by implementing similar tariffs on vehicles imported from the United States.

Unlike the American duties, Canada will not tariff auto parts or Mexican vehicles and components.

On Tuesday, even as Trump boasted that dozens of countries have reached out to try to make deals, he also said the tariffs will stay in place to provide revenue.

Trump’s attempt to realign global trade is causing cracks to appear in Republican solidarity, with some senators questioning Tuesday whether it was the right move.

Damaged signal cable at Union Station to cause delays on TTC's Line 1

The Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) says crews are tending to a damaged cable signal near Union Station that will result in added wait times on Line 1. The TTC shared the update on Wednesday morning. "With...

4m ago

Toronto Public Health begins suspending more than 10,000 students behind on mandatory vaccinations

Toronto Public Health (TPH) has begun suspending over 10,000 students who are behind on their vaccinations. Dr. Vinita Dubey, Toronto's Associate Medical Officer of Health, tells CityNews the lower...

1h ago

China raising its retaliatory tariff on the US to 84%, up from 34%, effective April 10

BANGKOK (AP) — China has raised tariffs to 84 per cent on goods coming from the U.S. in an additional countermeasure. Last week, China said it would levy 34 per cent tariffs on all U.S. goods. On...

38m ago

Ontario government open to discussions with City of Toronto over removal of bike lanes

The Ontario government may be easing off the idea of removing bike lanes from main arterial roads in Toronto as a result of discussions taking place with the city. The Ford government has been working...

14h ago

