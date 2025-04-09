Man charged in child luring investigation sent sexually explicit photos to girl: police

James Daw, 72, of Hamilton, faces several charges, including luring a person under 16 to facilitate the offence of sexual assault. Photo: DRPS.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted April 9, 2025 9:04 am.

Last Updated April 9, 2025 9:06 am.

A 72-year-old man from Hamilton is facing charges in a child luring investigation after he allegedly communicated with a young girl online and sent her explicit photos.

Durham Regional Police launched an investigation on April 8 after the accused began speaking with someone he believed was a 13-year-old girl.

In addition to allegedly sending the youth sexually explicit messages and photos, police said he asked for similar images in return.

Authorities executed search warrants at two residences in Hamilton, and the man was taken into custody.

Police determined that the accused communicated on Chatiw under the username “JuniorJohnson.”

James Daw, 72, of Hamilton, faces several charges, including luring a person under 16 to facilitate the offence of sexual assault; luring a person under 16 to facilitate the offence of sexual interference; luring a person under 16 to facilitate the offence of exposure; luring a person under 18 to facilitate the offence of making child pornography and make sexually explicit material available to a person under 18 for the purpose of making child pornography.

He was held for a bail hearing.

Police are concerned there may be other victims and request that anyone with information come forward.

