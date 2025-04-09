Person who confronted demonstrators was beaten with megaphone: Toronto Police

A Toronto Police Service logo patch is shown in Toronto, on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby

By Michael Talbot

Posted April 9, 2025 5:15 pm.

Toronto Police say a person who confronted several demonstrators ended up being beaten with a megaphone, leading to facial injuries.

Officers were called to the Front Street West and Bay Street area at around 6 p.m. on Friday, March 21, 2025.

Investigators say a demonstration was taking place in the area. A male confronted a group of demonstrators, which led to an altercation, police said.

“The accused struck the victim several times with a megaphone,” a police release explains. “The victim was removed by demonstrators from the area.”

The victim sustained facial injuries in the alleged attack.

On Tuesday, April 8, police made an arrest.

Yazan Abdul-Rahim, 25, of Toronto, was charged with assault with a weapon, assault cause bodily harm and disguise with intent.

Top Stories

Family who lost father in 'preventable tragedy' call for safety barriers on Leaside Bridge

A grieving Toronto family is now fighting to add safety barriers to the Leaside Bridge after their father was killed in what they believe was a preventable tragedy. It was an earth-shattering Father's...

28m ago

Toronto raising fees for construction companies blocking traffic lanes

The fight over bike lanes between the city and the province may be taking up all the political oxygen, but a new city staff report says it's the cranes in the sky, not the wheels on the ground, that are...

32m ago

Trump reverses course on some tariffs but won't change duties on Canada

U.S. President Donald Trump partially reversed course Wednesday on his global trade war following days of market turmoil — but he's not offering any changes to the tariffs hitting Canada. Trump immediately...

27m ago

Man accused of stealing $30,000 worth of booze from LCBO, Toronto police say

Toronto police are searching for a man who is accused of stealing approximately $30,000 worth of booze from LCBO stores across Toronto and the GTA. According to investigators, the man would “select...

5h ago

