Person who confronted demonstrators was beaten with megaphone: Toronto Police

Toronto Police say a person who confronted several demonstrators ended up being beaten with a megaphone, leading to facial injuries.

Officers were called to the Front Street West and Bay Street area at around 6 p.m. on Friday, March 21, 2025.

Investigators say a demonstration was taking place in the area. A male confronted a group of demonstrators, which led to an altercation, police said.

“The accused struck the victim several times with a megaphone,” a police release explains. “The victim was removed by demonstrators from the area.”

The victim sustained facial injuries in the alleged attack.

On Tuesday, April 8, police made an arrest.

Yazan Abdul-Rahim, 25, of Toronto, was charged with assault with a weapon, assault cause bodily harm and disguise with intent.