Six people have died in a helicopter crash in the Hudson River in New York City, an AP source says

First responders walk along Pier 40, Thursday, April 10, 2025, in New York, across from where a helicopter went down in the Hudson River in Jersey City, N.J. (AP Photo/Jennifer Peltz)

By The Associated Press

Posted April 10, 2025 3:53 pm.

Last Updated April 10, 2025 4:44 pm.

NEW YORK (AP) — A helicopter crashed Thursday into the Hudson River just off Manhattan, killing six people, officials said.

The fire department said it received a report of a helicopter in the water at 3:17 p.m. A official told The Associated Press that six people were aboard, and all were dead.

Videos posted on social media showed the Bell 206 mostly submerged, upside-down in the water. Multiple rescue boats were seen circling the aircraft.

The rescue craft were near the end of a long maintenance pier for a ventilation tower serving the Holland Tunnel. Fire trucks and other emergency vehicles were on streets near the scene with their lights flashing.

The skies over Manhattan are routinely filled with both planes and helicopters, both private recreational aircraft and commercial and tourist flights. Manhattan has several helipads that whisk business executives and others to destinations throughout the metropolitan area.

Over the years, there have been multiple crashes, including a collision between a plane and a tourist helicopter over the Hudson River in 2009 that killed nine people and the 2018 crash of a charter helicopter offering “open door” flights that went down into the East River, killing five people.

The Associated Press




Top Stories

Ford 'shocked' that Canada not on Trump's tariff pause list

Ontario Premier Doug Ford said he was "shocked" that Canada was not part of U.S. President Donald Trump's 90-day reciprocal tariff pause and said Canada and the U.S. are not currently negotiating to settle...

4h ago

One dead following 2-alarm building fire in Little Italy

One person has died, and other occupants were pulled from a building following a two-alarm fire in Toronto's Little Italy neighbourhood. Toronto police and fire officials were called to a three-storey...

updated

4h ago

Canadians turn their backs on U.S. travel, as return trips plunge: StatCan

Canadian visits to the United States plummeted last month amid anger over tariffs and annexation threats from its president, on top of growing fears about treatment at the border. In March, the number...

3h ago

Cyclist seriously injured after being struck by vehicle near Queen and River

A cyclist has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after he was struck by a vehicle near Queen and River Streets Thursday afternoon. Toronto police were called to the intersection just after...

2h ago

