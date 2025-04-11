The cloud that surrounds the Gr8’s chase

Alex Ovechkin’s recent achievement of surpassing Wayne Gretzky’s all-time NHL goals record with his 895th goal on April 6 has been met with both celebration and controversy.

While fans and the hockey community lauded his on-ice accomplishment, his longstanding support for Russian President Vladimir Putin has reignited criticism, especially in light of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Host Cormac Mac Sweeney speaks with Guardian contributor, Colin Horgan, about how fans are welcoming the achievement, as well as feeling unsettled amid its troublesome backdrop.