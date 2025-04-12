Plane with 2 people on board crashes in muddy field in upstate New York

Sign outside the Federal Aviation Administration building. THE ASSOCIATED PRESS/Graeme Sloan

By The Associated Press

Posted April 12, 2025 8:26 pm.

Last Updated April 12, 2025 9:04 pm.

COPAKE, N.Y. (AP) — A twin-engine plane with two people on board crashed Saturday in a muddy field in upstate New York.

Columbia County Undersheriff Jacqueline Salvatore described the incident as a fatal crash, but she declined to say how many people died.

The Federal Aviation Administration said the Mitsubishi MU-2B was headed to Columbia County Airport near Hudson, but crashed about 30 miles away near Copake.

The mud, weather and snow have made it difficult for first responders to get to the site, Salvatore said.

The National Transportation Safety Board said it has deployed an investigation team, expected to arrive in New York Saturday evening.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Stellantis to resume production at Windsor plant after two week pause

Stellantis says it will resume production at its Windsor Assembly Plant following a shutdown that took effect earlier this week. Unifor Local 444, the union that represents workers at the plant, said...

6h ago

Former Maple Leafs GM Gerry McNamara dies at age 90

Former Toronto Maple Leafs General Manager Gerry McNamara has died at the age of 90. The Maple Leafs confirmed his death in a social media post on Saturday. The cause of death was not announced. "Gerry...

2h ago

Marner scores overtime winner as Maple Leafs top Canadiens

Mitch Marner scored 36 seconds into overtime as the Toronto Maple Leafs blanked the Montreal Canadiens 1-0 on Saturday night. Anthony Stolarz made 15 saves to register his third shutout of the season...

18m ago

Toronto Police Service Board, union agree on new multi-year deal

The Toronto Police Service Board and the union representing police officers have reached a tentative multi-year deal. The new collective agreement comes after six weeks of negotiations. Board chair...

5h ago

Top Stories

Stellantis to resume production at Windsor plant after two week pause

Stellantis says it will resume production at its Windsor Assembly Plant following a shutdown that took effect earlier this week. Unifor Local 444, the union that represents workers at the plant, said...

6h ago

Former Maple Leafs GM Gerry McNamara dies at age 90

Former Toronto Maple Leafs General Manager Gerry McNamara has died at the age of 90. The Maple Leafs confirmed his death in a social media post on Saturday. The cause of death was not announced. "Gerry...

2h ago

Marner scores overtime winner as Maple Leafs top Canadiens

Mitch Marner scored 36 seconds into overtime as the Toronto Maple Leafs blanked the Montreal Canadiens 1-0 on Saturday night. Anthony Stolarz made 15 saves to register his third shutout of the season...

18m ago

Toronto Police Service Board, union agree on new multi-year deal

The Toronto Police Service Board and the union representing police officers have reached a tentative multi-year deal. The new collective agreement comes after six weeks of negotiations. Board chair...

5h ago

Most Watched Today

2:39
Hundreds laid off as GM temporarily shuts down Ingersoll assembly plant in Ontario

The union representing 1,200 General Motors employees says that the company plans to temporarily halt operations at its Ingersoll, Ontario assembly plant. As Jazan Grewal reports, the decision is expected to result in hundreds of layoffs.

23h ago

2:04
Suspects armed with hammers, knives and zip ties wanted in violent home invasion

Victims of a violent home invasion were bound with zip ties, as a group of armed suspects raided their home for cash and jewelry. Shauna Hunt reports children were home at the time and one resident was attacked with a hammer.
2:11
Grey start to the weekend

A cloudy start to the weekend with a mix of sun and cloud on Saturday and the slight chance of an isolated shower.
1:38
Investigation underway into Hudson River helicopter crash

An investigation is underway into what prompted a helicopter to plunge into the Hudson River. As Laura Aguierre explains, it's what some witnesses heard that could provide a possible clue into what happened.
2:20
Cirque du Soleil building the world's largest free-standing arena in Toronto

Cirque du Soleil is getting ready to bring it's production of OVO to Toronto and with it one of it's most ambitious "big top" builds.  Audra Brown with a look at the gigantic construction process as they assemble the world's biggest portable arena. 
More Videos