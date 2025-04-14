Futures market points to gains for U.S. stock markets open for trading

The futures market pointed to a positive start to the week for U.S. stock markets even after U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said Sunday that tariff exemptions on electronics like smartphones and laptops would be only a temporary reprieve.

Lutnick said the Trump administration is developing a new tariff approach specific to the semiconductor industry.

The comments came after the Trump administration Friday had said it would exclude electronics from broader so-called reciprocal tariffs.

European markets were up in early trading on the news, while Asian markets also posted gains.

Stock markets have been volatile in recent weeks amid the changing tariff situation for goods headed to the U.S. from around the world.

The Canadian dollar traded for 72.14 cents US compared with 71.99 cents US on Friday.