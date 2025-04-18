Durham police investigating shots fired in Ajax cemetery

Durham Regional Police Service logo is seen in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By Dilshad Burman

Posted April 18, 2025 1:36 pm.

Durham Regional Police are investigating after shots were fired in an Ajax cemetery on Thursday.

Police received calls about the sound of gunshots at Pine Ridge Memorial Gardens cemetery on Church Street North around 5:40 p.m.

When police arrived, they found a number of shell casings in the area.

Two white SUVs were reportedly seen in the area travelling at high speeds shortly after the gunshots were heard.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

Police are asking for any witnesses or anyone with video footage to contact them.

