Hot Docs one step closer to selling Ted Rogers Cinema after conditional offer

Hot Docs is one step closer to selling its flagship theatre that’s located in Toronto’s midtown Annex neighbourhood.

The festival says it has accepted a conditional offer for Ted Rogers Cinema, which was put up for sale last year amid financial difficulties.

It’s not sharing the name of the buyer as it waits for the sale to be finalized.

But Hot Docs says the pending deal comes with a leasing arrangement that would allow the organization to continue programming at the venue year-round.

The deal is expected to conclude this summer after a process of “due diligence.”

The non-profit had temporarily closed the theatre and laid off its staff, but reopened on a limited basis in the fall, saying it had made “significant progress” in reducing its deficit.

The century-old cinema is a cultural landmark in the Annex, acting as a hub for the Hot Docs festival and screening Canadian and international documentaries, along with hosting special events and showcases.

The Hot Docs festival will run from Thursday to May 4 in Toronto.

In March, Hot Docs announced Toronto International Film Festival veteran Diana Sanchez as its new executive director, promising she’d lead the organization into “a period of rebuilding and reimagining.”

Alex Nino Gheciu, The Canadian Press