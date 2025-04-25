The Big Story

Digging into Canada’s fringe political parties and their hopes for election day

A man enters an advance polling station in Ottawa, Friday, Sept. 10, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

By Analysis by The Big Story podcast

Posted April 25, 2025 7:15 am.

Last Updated April 25, 2025 7:26 am.

The federal election … from the “fringe.”

Most voters are familiar with the major national parties running in this election, such as the Liberals, Conservatives, NDP, and Greens. But there are actually 16 registered political parties looking for your vote.

Some of them are known as fringe parties, while others are upstarts, hoping to make an impact down the road.

Today on The Big Story, we’re shining a light on some of the lesser known parties in this campaign, and letting them have their voice heard as the country goes through the democratic process.

Host Cormac Mac Sweeney speaks with the leaders of the Animal Protection Party, the Canadian Future Party, the Communist Party, and the Marijuana Party.

You can subscribe to The Big Story podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google and Spotify.
