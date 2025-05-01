Over 2 million Ninja-branded pressure cookers are recalled after reports of serious burn injuries

This photo provided. by U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission shows the Ninja-branded “Foodi OP300 Series Multi-Function Pressure Cooker that is being recalled in the U.S. and Canada, Thursday, May 1, 2025. (U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission via AP)

By Wyatte Grantham-philips, The Associated Press

Posted May 1, 2025 11:54 am.

Last Updated May 1, 2025 2:11 pm.

NEW YORK (AP) — SharkNinja is recalling more than 2 million pressure cookers sold in the U.S. and Canada — after consumers reported over 100 burn injuries spanning from a hazard that can cause hot food to spew out.

According to a recall notice published by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission on Thursday, Ninja-branded “Foodi OP300 Series Multi-Function Pressure Cookers” have a lid that can be opened while the cooker is in use. That can cause hot contents to escape from the product, posing serious burn risks.

SharkNinja has received 106 reports of burn injuries in the U.S. — including more than 50 reports of second or third-degree burns to the face or body, per the CPSC, which adds that 26 lawsuits have been filed as a result. No additional injuries have been reported in Canada, an accompanying notice from Health Canada notes.

“The safety of our customers is a top priority for SharkNinja,” the company said in a statement sent to The Associated Press, adding that it was conducting a recall to address related consumer reports.

Those in possession of the now-recalled cookers are urged to immediately stop using the pressure-cooking function and contact Massachusetts-based SharkNinja for a free replacement lid. But you can still use the cookers’ other functions, including air frying, which are not affected by the recall.

To get a new lid, “you do not need to take your unit back to where you bought it,” an FAQ on SharkNinja’s website adds — noting that all recall replacements will be handled online.

The multiuse cookers were made in China and sold between early 2019 and the spring of 2025 at major retailers like Walmart, Costco, Sam’s Club, Amazon and Target, as well as Ninjakitchen.com, for about $200. The products have the word “Ninja” printed on the front.

Consumers can also identify if their cooker is impacted by checking its product label. Impacted model numbers are listed on Thursday’s recall notices. About 1,846,400 of these cookers were sold in the U.S. and 184,240 were sold in Canada, in addition to some lids that were previously distributed as replacement parts.

To request a free replacement lid and learn more information, consumers can visit SharkNinja’s recall page here.

Wyatte Grantham-philips, The Associated Press

Top Stories

Ontario man arrested in Dominican Republic still stuck after charges dropped: family

The wife of a Canadian man who was arrested in the Dominican Republic after he was accused of smuggling drugs says all charges against him have been dropped, but he remains stuck there indefinitely. Jane...

3h ago

Ford government to table budget on May 15

The Ford government will table its budget on Thursday, May 15, against the backdrop of U.S. President Donald Trump's tariffs. Minister of Finance Peter Bethlenfalvy made the announcement in the legislature...

2h ago

Arrest made after video shows man shoving shopping cart into Toronto bike lane, causing e-bike crash

Police have made an arrest after a video uploaded online this week showed a man pushing a shopping cart into a bike lane in Toronto and sending an e-bike rider crashing to the ground. David Shellnutt,...

2h ago

'Sharp rise' in Ontario measles cases with 223 new infections since last week

Ontario is reporting its highest increase in measles cases since its outbreak began, with 223 new infections in the province over the past week. That brings the total number of people in the province...

2h ago

