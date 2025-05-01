Top court to look at whether challenge of ethics ruling in Trudeau case can proceed

Interim public sector integrity commissioner Mario Dion waits to appear before the Commons estimates committee on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Tuesday Dec. 13, 2011. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

By The Canadian Press

Posted May 1, 2025 1:46 pm.

Last Updated May 1, 2025 2:05 pm.

OTTAWA — The Supreme Court of Canada will look at whether a group’s challenge of a federal ethics report on Justin Trudeau’s involvement in a decision about WE Charity can proceed.

In May 2021, then-federal ethics commissioner Mario Dion concluded that Trudeau, prime minister at the time, did not breach the Conflict of Interest Act when he participated in a decision about WE Charity, which operated in Canada and abroad.

The group Democracy Watch applied soon after for judicial review of Dion’s ruling in the Federal Court of Appeal.

Federal lawyers argued the application should be tossed out — in part because the Conflict of Interest Act bars judicial review concerning questions of fact and law.

The Federal Court of Appeal granted the government’s motion to strike the application for judicial review, prompting Democracy Watch to take its case to the Supreme Court.

The top court, following its usual practice, gave no reasons for agreeing to hear the case.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 1, 2025.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Ford government to table budget on May 15

The Ford government will table its budget on Thursday, May 15, against the backdrop of U.S. President Donald Trump's tariffs. Minister of Finance Peter Bethlenfalvy made the announcement in the legislature...

30m ago

Arrest made after video shows man shoving shopping cart into Toronto bike lane, causing e-bike crash

Police have made an arrest after a video uploaded online this week showed a man pushing a shopping cart into a bike lane in Toronto and sending an e-bike rider crashing to the ground. David Shellnutt,...

15m ago

Canadian Tire bidding on Hudson's Bay assets, sources say

Beleaguered retailer Hudson's Bay has attracted a bid from Canadian Tire, two sources familiar with the sales process say. The sources, who are not being named because they were not authorized to speak...

2h ago

Man critically injured in North York stabbing, suspect sought: police

A man in his 20s is in life-threatening condition following a stabbing in North York. Officers with the Toronto Police Service (TPS) were called to Harlandale Avenue, a residential area northwest of...

2h ago

Top Stories

Ford government to table budget on May 15

The Ford government will table its budget on Thursday, May 15, against the backdrop of U.S. President Donald Trump's tariffs. Minister of Finance Peter Bethlenfalvy made the announcement in the legislature...

30m ago

Arrest made after video shows man shoving shopping cart into Toronto bike lane, causing e-bike crash

Police have made an arrest after a video uploaded online this week showed a man pushing a shopping cart into a bike lane in Toronto and sending an e-bike rider crashing to the ground. David Shellnutt,...

15m ago

Canadian Tire bidding on Hudson's Bay assets, sources say

Beleaguered retailer Hudson's Bay has attracted a bid from Canadian Tire, two sources familiar with the sales process say. The sources, who are not being named because they were not authorized to speak...

2h ago

Man critically injured in North York stabbing, suspect sought: police

A man in his 20s is in life-threatening condition following a stabbing in North York. Officers with the Toronto Police Service (TPS) were called to Harlandale Avenue, a residential area northwest of...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

6:34
Attorney general on Ontario's 'tough on crime' proposals

Caryn Ceolin is joined by Ontario's Attorney General Doug Downey to discuss the Ford government's "tough-on-crime" proposals for judicial selection and bail reform in the province.

2h ago

2:03
On the record with Jays’ Alejandro Kirk

Blue Jays’ Alejandro Kirk discusses his first bobblehead with the Jays’ and dishes on his teammates with Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn

17h ago

2:20
Toronto Police launch guide on reporting a person missing

Toronto Police are launching a new guide on reporting a person missing. As Erica Natividad explains, the resource is aimed at dispelling myths and improving transparency and trust with the public.

18h ago

2:46
Centreville prepares to open this weekend

Toronto's island amusement park is days from opening and staff are just putting on the finishing touches to make everything ready. David Zura explains and gets a sneak peek.

18h ago

2:20
Cool with storm risk Thursday afternoon

There is a chance for more storms on Thursday afternoon with temperatures hovering just above 10 degrees. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.

19h ago

More Videos