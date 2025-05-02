2 injured in stabbing at Hamilton mosque

A Hamilton police cruiser is seen in this undated image. Photo:

By Michael Talbot

Posted May 2, 2025 3:15 pm.

Last Updated May 2, 2025 3:50 pm.

Two people have been hospitalized and two suspects are on the loose after a stabbing at the Hamilton Downtown Mosque on Friday.

Investigators say two victims were taken to hospital, one with minor injuries after the incident at the mosque located at 221 York Blvd. The condition of the second victim isn’t currently known.

Two suspects are being sought, but no descriptions are currently available.

Police have not revealed any further details about what led to the violence.

More to come

