Second man arrested, charges upgraded in death of Markham woman

Police have charged a second suspect and upgraded charges against another man in connection with the death of a Markham woman last summer.

Ying Zhang was last seen at a wellness centre near Woodbine Avenue and Steel Case Road on July 25, 2024. Four days later, investigators located the remains of the 57-year-old in the Village of Kirkfield in Kawartha Lakes.

Changlin Yang, 26, of East Gwillimbury was arrested and charged with kidnapping, forcible confinement, aggravated assault, second-degree murder and indignity to a dead body.

Police say on May 1, 2025, 53-year-old Xiao “Fred” Hui Li of East Gwillimbury was arrested and charged with first-degree murder in Zhang’s death.

At the same time, charges against Yang have also been upgraded to first-degree murder.

Police say they are not looking for any other suspects.