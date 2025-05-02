Second man arrested, charges upgraded in death of Markham woman

Photo of Markham woman Ying Zhang. YRP/HO

By John Marchesan

Posted May 2, 2025 10:08 am.

Last Updated May 2, 2025 10:15 am.

Police have charged a second suspect and upgraded charges against another man in connection with the death of a Markham woman last summer.

Ying Zhang was last seen at a wellness centre near Woodbine Avenue and Steel Case Road on July 25, 2024. Four days later, investigators located the remains of the 57-year-old in the Village of Kirkfield in Kawartha Lakes.

Changlin Yang, 26, of East Gwillimbury was arrested and charged with kidnapping, forcible confinement, aggravated assault, second-degree murder and indignity to a dead body.

Police say on May 1, 2025, 53-year-old Xiao “Fred” Hui Li of East Gwillimbury was arrested and charged with first-degree murder in Zhang’s death.

At the same time, charges against Yang have also been upgraded to first-degree murder.

Police say they are not looking for any other suspects.

Top Stories

GM to cut one shift at Oshawa plant, cites 'evolving trade environment'

The union that represents approximately 3,000 auto workers at the General Motors plant in Oshawa says the automaker is planning to reduce the number of shifts at the plant. Unifor said in a statement...

36m ago

Brampton man charged with first-degree murder after shooting at plaza

Peel Regional Police have arrested a 30-year-old man in connection with a fatal shooting in Brampton last month. Police said they received a 9-1-1 call for a shooting in the area of Bramalea and Dewside...

1h ago

Canada election 2025: What's next for Mark Carney and setting up the 45th Parliament?

Canada will be hosting the G7 in June, but here's what needs to be done before then to ensure the government and parliament are functioning.

13h ago

DIY skatepark group builds ramps and community at Christie Pits Park

Christie Pits Park is an accessible downtown skatepark location that's a hot spot for both beginner and pro skaters. But over the years, the park’s wooden skate ramps have worn out since they were...

15m ago

