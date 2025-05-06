Bryan Adams to help kick off Departure Festival, a reimagined Canadian Music Week

Canadian singer Bryan Adams appears as a witness at a Standing Committee on Canadian Heritage in Ottawa on Tuesday, Sept. 18, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

By The Canadian Press

Posted May 6, 2025 4:00 am.

Last Updated May 6, 2025 6:27 am.

TORONTO — The inaugural Departure Festival gets underway today in Toronto.

Formerly known as Canadian Music Week, the six-day event is moving forward with a new name, different owners and a broadened scope.

While it once catered almost solely to the music industry with panels and events, this year’s programming includes elements dedicated to standup comedy, fashion and technology.

There will be appearances by music stars Bryan Adams, Tegan and Sara, Arkells frontman Max Kerman and Shaggy, who will sit down for fireside chats.

Others on the bill include Pete Holmes and Dave Chappelle, who are part of the comedy program.

The Departure Festival runs until Sunday, with most of its events happening at Toronto’s Hotel X.

Last week, the former president of CMW resolved a legal action he had launched against the new owners, accusing them of not following through with their side of a $2-million payment.

Neill Dixon said a “miscommunication” led him to file a notice of action in Ontario court in March against Loft Entertainment and Oak View Group.

He now plans to attend the festival, where he will receive and accept a previously announced lifetime achievement award.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 6, 2025.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Carney set to meet with Trump at White House amid tariff turmoil today

WASHINGTON — Prime Minister Mark Carney will have to navigate a delicate balance during his first in-person meeting with Donald Trump today, following months of the U.S. president targeting Canada with...

1h ago

Vacation turns into legal nightmare for Ontario man held abroad in Dominican Republic

A planned peaceful vacation has spiralled into a prolonged two-month ordeal for Ontario man David Bennett, who remains stranded in the Dominican Republic despite having all criminal charges against him...

30m ago

Nylander powers Leafs over Panthers in Game 1; Toronto loses Stolarz to injury

William Nylander got the Maple Leafs off to a flying start in the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs. The star winger scored twice in the first period before adding an assist as Toronto...

7h ago

Leafs' Stolarz leaves in ambulance after Game 1 injury

As the Toronto Maple Leafs busied themselves closing out a raucous 5-4 Game 1 victory over the nemesis Florida Panthers with backup goalie Joseph Woll holding fort and third-stringer Dennis Hildeby...

30m ago

Top Stories

Carney set to meet with Trump at White House amid tariff turmoil today

WASHINGTON — Prime Minister Mark Carney will have to navigate a delicate balance during his first in-person meeting with Donald Trump today, following months of the U.S. president targeting Canada with...

1h ago

Vacation turns into legal nightmare for Ontario man held abroad in Dominican Republic

A planned peaceful vacation has spiralled into a prolonged two-month ordeal for Ontario man David Bennett, who remains stranded in the Dominican Republic despite having all criminal charges against him...

30m ago

Nylander powers Leafs over Panthers in Game 1; Toronto loses Stolarz to injury

William Nylander got the Maple Leafs off to a flying start in the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs. The star winger scored twice in the first period before adding an assist as Toronto...

7h ago

Leafs' Stolarz leaves in ambulance after Game 1 injury

As the Toronto Maple Leafs busied themselves closing out a raucous 5-4 Game 1 victory over the nemesis Florida Panthers with backup goalie Joseph Woll holding fort and third-stringer Dennis Hildeby...

30m ago

Most Watched Today

2:57
Ontario man stuck in Dominican Republic after charges dropped

A Canadian man arrested on vacation has been proven innocent. Melissa Nakhavoly with why he is still being held in the Dominican Republic.

7h ago

2:31
On-and-off showers expected over the next few days

Warmer temperatures but showers are expected on-and-off for the next few days. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.

11h ago

0:39
Ford calls on Carney for support in 401 tunnel project among other requests

Ontario Premier Doug Ford calls on Prime Minister Mark Carney to prioritize a list of projects including the proposed Highway 401 tunnel.

15h ago

1:14
Family of man killed in prison calls out government inaction on reform

The family of Soleiman Faqiri, a mentally ill man who was killed in an Ontario prison, is calling out the provincial government over the lack of correctional reform

17h ago

0:30
Kenneth Lee death trial: Eighth teen pleads guilty

The eighth and final teen accused in the fatal attack of Kenneth Lee has pleaded guilty to manslaughter.

18h ago

More Videos