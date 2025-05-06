Bryan Adams to help kick off Departure Festival, a reimagined Canadian Music Week

TORONTO — The inaugural Departure Festival gets underway today in Toronto.

Formerly known as Canadian Music Week, the six-day event is moving forward with a new name, different owners and a broadened scope.

While it once catered almost solely to the music industry with panels and events, this year’s programming includes elements dedicated to standup comedy, fashion and technology.

There will be appearances by music stars Bryan Adams, Tegan and Sara, Arkells frontman Max Kerman and Shaggy, who will sit down for fireside chats.

Others on the bill include Pete Holmes and Dave Chappelle, who are part of the comedy program.

The Departure Festival runs until Sunday, with most of its events happening at Toronto’s Hotel X.

Last week, the former president of CMW resolved a legal action he had launched against the new owners, accusing them of not following through with their side of a $2-million payment.

Neill Dixon said a “miscommunication” led him to file a notice of action in Ontario court in March against Loft Entertainment and Oak View Group.

He now plans to attend the festival, where he will receive and accept a previously announced lifetime achievement award.

