Hudson’s Bay to bring back commission for workers: Unifor

TORONTO — Unifor says Hudson’s Bay has reversed a decision to stop paying commission to workers.

Unifor Local 40 President Dwayne Gunness says the liquidating company informed staff last week that they’d start getting commission again, after announcing it would end April 20.

He says workers are satisfied with the decision but still worried about their future because Hudson’s Bay is closing its 80 stores along with 16 more it operates under its Saks banners.

According to Gunness, workers receiving commission tended to be stationed in the company’s cosmetics department or areas where big-ticket items such as appliances or suits are sold.

He says their commissions were structured as an extra percentage they would earn on top of a base salary.

Hudson’s Bay did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the remarks from Unifor, which represents about 595 HBC employees at Ontario stores, as well as workers at the company’s fulfilment centres.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 6, 2025.

Tara Deschamps, The Canadian Press