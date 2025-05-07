The Big Story

Is ‘Hollywood North’ about to take its final bow?

FILE - Filming a movie. (Courtesy: Pexels/Donald Tong)

By Analysis by The Big Story podcast

Posted May 7, 2025 7:08 am.

Is Hollywood North in jeopardy, based on a social media post by U.S. President Donald Trump?

After musing about hitting foreign film production with a 100 per cent tariff, there are concerns this could shut down the film industry in Canada.

Host Mike Eppel is gauging reaction from Andrew Barnsley, president of the Toronto Film School.

You can subscribe to The Big Story podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google and Spotify.
Top Stories

Carney says there's 'more work to do' after meeting with Trump

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Mark Carney is expected to brief Canada's premiers today following his seemingly successful first meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday. Carney and Trump spent about...

3h ago

Toronto police ID suspect in break-and-enter and sexual assault investigation, others wanted

The Toronto Police Service (TPS) have identified one of three male suspects wanted in connection with a break-and-enter and sexual assault investigation in the city's Corso Italia neighbourhood in February. Officers...

32m ago

Hudson's Bay starts liquidating Saks Fifth Avenue stores in Canada

The furniture and display cases that speckle Saks Fifth Avenue stores in Canada are up for sale. Advertisements at its downtown Toronto store show the company has begun looking for buyers for its fixtures....

2h ago

3 TTC streetcars to be diverted for construction all summer. What you need to know

A major downtown Toronto intersection will be shut down as of next week for the remainder of the summer, leading to the diversion of three TTC streetcars. The City of Toronto will replace the watermains...

2h ago

