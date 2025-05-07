The Big Story
Is ‘Hollywood North’ about to take its final bow?
Posted May 7, 2025 7:08 am.
Is Hollywood North in jeopardy, based on a social media post by U.S. President Donald Trump?
After musing about hitting foreign film production with a 100 per cent tariff, there are concerns this could shut down the film industry in Canada.
Host Mike Eppel is gauging reaction from Andrew Barnsley, president of the Toronto Film School.