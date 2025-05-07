Judicial recount ordered for Terrebonne riding that flipped from Liberals to Bloc Québécois after vote validation

Voter drops their marked ballot into the ballot box. THE CANADIAN PRESS

By The Canadian Press

Posted May 7, 2025 6:28 pm.

The Chief Electoral Officer of Canada, Stéphane Perrault, announced on Wednesday there will be a judicial recount of votes in the Quebec riding of Terrebonne.

After validation of the results, the gap between the two candidates who received the most votes was 44 votes.

A judicial recount is mandatory if the number of votes separating the candidate who received the most votes from any other candidate is less than one thousandth of the valid votes cast.

The recount will be presided over by Québec Superior Court Judge Danielle Turcotte and will begin on Thursday.

Last week, the riding of Terrebonne switched from the Liberal Party to the Bloc Québécois after a vote validation process.

Bloc candidate Nathalie Sinclair-Desgagné, who has represented the riding since 2021, came out on top by 44 votes.

Sinclair-Desgagné garnered 23,340 votes, while her Liberal opponent, Tatiana Auguste, who was initially declared the winner following the April 28 vote, received 23,296.

Auguste had previously won the race by a margin of 35 votes.

–This report by La Presse Canadienne was translated by CityNews

