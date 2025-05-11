U.S. authorities find body of missing Quebec hiker in New York state’s Adirondacks

Leo Dufour is shown in a handout photo from the New York State Police Facebook page. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Facebook-New York State Police

By The Canadian Press

Posted May 11, 2025 5:27 pm.

Last Updated May 11, 2025 5:28 pm.

The body of Quebec hiker reported missing in northeastern New York state has been found, state authorities confirm.

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation says in a statement the body 22-year-old Leo Dufour was discovered over the weekend off Allen Mountain trail in Essex County.

Authorities say a hiking party reported the remains found on Saturday morning. 

Forest rangers, a DEC investigator and New York State Police converged on the location and authorities confirmed today the body is that of Dufour, who failed to return from one-day hike as planned on Nov. 30.

A multi-agency search for Dufour was announced last December and they looked for Dufour for several weeks before resuming this spring after snow receded across the Adirondack backcountry.

In December, authorities had explained Dufour’s car was found covered in snow at a trailhead, but tracking him has been difficult due to recent snowfall.

Dufour, of Vaudreuil, Que., just west of Montreal, had travelled to the U.S. to hike the Allen Mountain in the town of Newcomb on Nov. 29, 2024.

The DEC offered its condolences to Dufour’s family and thanked forest rangers for their tireless efforts in the last few months.

