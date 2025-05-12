Rapper Tory Lanez attacked at California prison as he serves time for Megan Thee Stallion shooting

FILE - Singer Tory Lanez returns to the Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center for his trial, Dec. 13, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)

By The Associated Press

Posted May 12, 2025 4:40 pm.

Last Updated May 12, 2025 5:46 pm.

TEHACHAPI, Calif. (AP) — Rapper Tory Lanez was hospitalized after an attack Monday at a California prison where he’s serving a 10-year sentence for shooting hip-hop star Megan Thee Stallion in the feet, authorities said.

Lanez, whose legal name is Daystar Peterson, was attacked at a housing unit at the California Correctional Institution in Tehachapi, at about 7:20 a.m., Pedro Calderon Michel, spokesman for the state Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, said in an email.

Michel did not specify how Lanez was attacked, but several outlets reported he was stabbed.

Staff immediately gave Lanez medical aid and called 911, and he was taken to an outside hospital, Michel said. The prison’s investigative unit and the Kern County District Attorney’s Office are investigating, he said.

In December 2022, Lanez was convicted of three felonies: assault with a semiautomatic firearm; having a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle and discharging a firearm with gross negligence.

Megan, whose legal name is Megan Pete, testified during the trial that in July 2020, after they left a party at Kylie Jenner’s Hollywood Hills home, Lanez fired the gun at the back of her feet and shouted for her to dance as she walked away from an SUV in which they had been riding.

A judge rejected a motion for a new trial from Lanez’s lawyers, who are appealing his conviction. They did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Megan recently alleged that Lanez was harassing her from prison through surrogates, and in January a judge issued a protective order through 2030 ordering him to stop any such harassment or any other contact.

The Associated Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

2 students injured in stabbing near east-end Toronto high school

Toronto police say two students are injured and "multiple" suspects are at-large following a stabbing near a high school in Toronto's east end. Officers were called to the area of Guildwood Parkway...

1h ago

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow's office comes out against proposed TTC parking rate increases

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow's office says she is against a suite of proposed rate increases at several TTC station parking lots, potentially bringing the matter to a halt when it goes to the agency's board...

2h ago

TTC Board to consider proposal to change name of Dundas Station to 'TMU Station'

Among the items on the TTC board's agenda when it meets on Wednesday will be a proposal to change the name of Dundas Subway Station to "TMU Station." A report from the City's Chief Strategy and Customer...

1h ago

Investors of Canadian e-bike, e-vehicle retailer get notices of company's financial struggles

Daymak Inc., a Toronto-based company which sells everything from electric bikes to ATVs, has filed a notice of intention under the Canadian Bankruptcy and Insolvency Act amid financial struggles. The...

Speakers Corner

2h ago

Top Stories

2 students injured in stabbing near east-end Toronto high school

Toronto police say two students are injured and "multiple" suspects are at-large following a stabbing near a high school in Toronto's east end. Officers were called to the area of Guildwood Parkway...

1h ago

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow's office comes out against proposed TTC parking rate increases

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow's office says she is against a suite of proposed rate increases at several TTC station parking lots, potentially bringing the matter to a halt when it goes to the agency's board...

2h ago

TTC Board to consider proposal to change name of Dundas Station to 'TMU Station'

Among the items on the TTC board's agenda when it meets on Wednesday will be a proposal to change the name of Dundas Subway Station to "TMU Station." A report from the City's Chief Strategy and Customer...

1h ago

Investors of Canadian e-bike, e-vehicle retailer get notices of company's financial struggles

Daymak Inc., a Toronto-based company which sells everything from electric bikes to ATVs, has filed a notice of intention under the Canadian Bankruptcy and Insolvency Act amid financial struggles. The...

Speakers Corner

2h ago

Most Watched Today

1:31
U.S. airport issues prompt new travel concerns

Issues at two major American airports are prompting a fresh round of concern for travelers. Ivan Rodriguez examines the fallout from weekend glitches in Newark and Atlanta.

1h ago

2:32
Panthers shutout Leafs to tie series

CityNews' Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn spoke with fans after the Leafs were shutout in Game 4 of the series vs the Panthers.

18h ago

2:46
Ayami Sato makes history as first woman to play in Canadian men's baseball league

She’s a legend in her own right and now, she’s rewriting the rules in Canadian baseball. Ayami Sato, a star pitcher from Japan, is officially the first woman to ever play professionally in a men’s baseball league in Canada. Catalina Gillies reports.

20h ago

2:24
Multiple streetcar routes being diverted due to construction

Crews with the city and the TTC are set to begin key infrastructure work at King and Church for the entire summer. Afua Baah reports on the downtown streetcar routes will be impacted.

22h ago

2:32
Warm start with rain and humidity later in the week

A sunny and warm start to the week with highs in the 20s before rain moves into the GTA starting Tuesday.

22h ago

More Videos