Police issue warrant for ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect wanted in Mississauga kidnapping

Photo of Marlon Downey, who is wanted as part of a kidnapping investigation. PRP/HO

By John Marchesan

Posted May 14, 2025 10:38 am.

Last Updated May 14, 2025 10:53 am.

Police in Peel Region have issued an arrest warrant for a 30-year-old man wanted in connection with a violent kidnapping earlier this year.

Investigators were called to the Blackwood Mews and Golden Locust Drive area of Mississauga on February 22, where they located a 27-year-old man who was bound by his hands and feet. He was taken to the hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Two suspects – Davoinie Williams-Senior, 33 and Delton Williams-Senior, 31, both of Innisfil – were arrested a short distance from the scene.

Two other suspects were arrested during the course of the investigation: Phillip Nkrumah, 40, of Innisfil, and Raul Sampson, 41, of Erin.

All have been charged with several kidnapping-related offences.

Police have issued an arrest warrant for Marlon Downey, who is wanted on more than a dozen charges, including kidnapping, extortion, and aggravated assault.

Downey is described as five-feet-10 and 170 lbs, with black hair, brown eyes, medium-length facial hair, and a medium complexion. Police say he should be considered “armed and dangerous” and should not be approached.

Police say the victim and suspects were known to each other, and they believe the incident was targeted.

